Aishwarya Sakhuja asks why her nutritionist added ‘betel leaf to my diet’ to reduce HbA1c; diabetologist answers

TV actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2018, recently shared that her nutritionist added betel or paan leaf to her diet to reduce HbA1c or glycated hemoglobin which indicates one’s average blood sugar levels over three months. “Why did my nutritionist add betel leaf to my diet to reduce HbA1c?” she questioned, further adding in an Instagram post, “Betel leaf isn’t just a tradition. It’s a powerful medicinal leaf that has been used in Ayurveda for centuries, and modern science is now catching up.”

So, we turned to diabetologist Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD, Diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, for insight.

Stressing that the plant compounds found in the betel leaf are known for their antioxidant and mild anti-inflammatory properties, Dr Negalur said, “There are some studies that indicate that the consumption of betel leaves can be helpful for the proper metabolism of glucose. If the levels of HbA1c come under control for a particular individual, it can be attributed to the overall effect of good eating habits, proper weight management, good exercise, and proper monitoring, along with the consumption of the leaves.”

How does it work?

Dr Negalur explained that consuming the leaves can help bring blood sugar levels under control by enhancing insulin sensitivity. “When the insulin levels are high, the body can utilise the sugar levels much better, which can help control the sugar levels.”

Is it safe for people with diabetes to try this?

Dr Negalur said that it is “relatively safe for people suffering from diabetes to try this remedy as long as it is consumed plain without any tobacco or supari filling”. “It is recommended that people suffering from diabetes take this after their meals or drink water boiled with a betel leaf,” said Dr Negalur.

Can it replace diabetes medicines?

No, it cannot replace medicines for people suffering from diabetes, stressed Dr Negalur.

“It is a natural remedy that can be included as a part of a healthy diet to reduce blood glucose levels. The HbA1c test shows the blood glucose levels over a period of three months. It is not possible to reduce blood glucose levels drastically within a short period of time through any natural remedy or medicine,” emphasised Dr Negalur.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.