After Deepika Padukone dosa, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘How’s the Josh’ is a dish now

It’s not news that Bollywood actors have a lot of influence over starting trends or inspiring people, be through fashion, fitness or food. After the enormous success of ‘Sanju’ and ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike’ actor Vicky Kaushal had a career turnaround, with the films becoming the biggest hits of the year, and earning him a National Award as well. While Uri has a number of things to celebrate, one of its dialogues resonated with the masses including Prime Minister Modi.

The popular dialogue, ‘How’s the Josh’ is now a legit dish at a restaurant. Vicky Kaushal posted a picture on his Instagram handle that featured a dish by the same name — rogan Josh with Kashmiri bhuna mutton, aromatic spices, saffron, and Jeera naan.

It’s not the first time that a food item has been named after a famous Bollywood celebrity or a film character. Aaoji Khhaoji in JM Road, Pune has a huge Bahubali thali – “Devasena Paratha,” “Katappa Biryani,” “Sivagami Shahi Pakwan” and “Bhalladeva Patiala Lassi” with other accompaniments, that claims to feed five people in one serving.

The popular Noor Mohammadi Hotel at Mohammed Ali Road in south Mumbai has a dish named Chicken Sanju Baba. Added to the menu in 2010, the spicy, gravy-based dish is a special recipe by the actor, handed down to the owner Khalid Hakimi and his chefs.

There is an Italian restaurant which has honoured actor Kareena Kapoor Khan with a “Kareena Kapoor Size Zero Pizza”, made of thin crust base and low-fat cheese. This happened soon after her massive weight loss during the filming of Tashan.

In Bandra, Mumbai, there is a Salman Khan-themed restaurant ‘Bhaijaanz‘ where the dishes are named after his film characters such as, “As sweet as Prem” dessert and “Chulbul Chawal”.