Detect starch adulteration in butter with this simple test

The rich aroma and taste of butter can instantly elevate even the most basic meals. As such, butter is an extremely common ingredient found in not just Indian kitchens, but across the globe. From bread to parathas and soups — a dollop of butter can be enjoyed in myriad ways.

However, much like many other commonly-used food items, did you know that even butter can be adulterated? Starch is one of the most common kinds of adulterants found in butter, which can lead to severe health risks when consumed in a large quantity. Thus, you need to be mindful of the presence of starch in the butter you consume.

Wondering how to know if your butter is adulterated? Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared a simple method to detect starch adulteration in butter. Take a look.

Take some water/oil in a transparent glass bowl. Add ½ teaspoon of butter to it. Add 2-3 drops of iodine solution to the bowl. If the butter is unadulterated, no colour change will be observed in the solution. The solution with adulterated butter will change its colour to blue.

Have you checked the butter at your home yet?

