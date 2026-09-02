Aditya Roy Kapur reveals Sara Ali Khan’s unusual flight snack: ‘It is going to smell’

People go to great lengths to stay on track with their diet and fitness goals. So does Sara Ali Khan. Her Metro In Dino co-star Aditya Roy Kapur revealed what’s inside her snack box. “You know, people carry snacks and nice things to eat in the evening. You know what’s in her snack box? A big box of broccoli. It’s crazy. And it smells,” Kapur told Mashable India.

The 39-year-old continued, ” Sekha hua, ek dum jala hua (It’s grilled, almost burnt).”

Laughing, Sara added, “Ek dum jala hua. Ek dum kadak (Burnt and crisp)”.

Kapur also shared an incident from their shared flight experience. “Like, she opened it on the flight, and she knew it smelled. She is like, it is going to smell….she opened it and quickly ate two bites and quickly closed it. She knew that it was going to cause problems around,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from his revelation, we decided to ask the best way to include broccoli in one’s diet.

Broccoli is widely recognised as a nutrient-dense vegetable that offers a broad spectrum of scientifically validated health benefits. “It is an excellent source of vitamins C, K, and A, as well as essential minerals like potassium, calcium, and iron. The high fibre content in broccoli supports digestive health, promotes satiety, and aids in weight management,” said certified diabetes educator and consultant dietitian Kanikka Malhotra.

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Broccoli is also rich in antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, ß-carotene, and flavonoids, which help protect cells against oxidative stress and reduce inflammation. “Notably, broccoli contains glucosinolates, phytochemicals that the body converts into bioactive compounds with potential anti-cancer properties,” said Malhotra.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Regular consumption is associated with improved cardiovascular health, enhanced immune function, and better bone health, thanks to its vitamin K and calcium content. “While broccoli is low in calories, making it suitable for weight control, excessive intake may lead to gastrointestinal discomfort because of its fibre and sulfur compounds. Incorporating moderate amounts of broccoli into the diet can contribute significantly to overall health and disease prevention,” said Malhotra.

Interestingly, the burnt smell comes from caramelisation and charring of broccoli’s natural sugars and fibers, said Malhotra. “While some browning is tasty and safe, avoid eating broccoli that is charred black, as this can create undesirable compounds and an unpleasant bitter taste. Lightly roasting until just crisp is best for flavour and health,” said Malhotra.

While acrylamide is a concern mainly with potatoes and bread, moderate consumption of roasted broccoli is not considered harmful for most people, according to Malhotra.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.