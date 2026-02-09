Aditi Rao Hydari, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu vouch for desi ghee: ‘If you are start your day with turmeric and…’

Desi ghee gets flak for no reason, shared Archana Puran Singh

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 08:00 AM IST
Aditi Rao HydariAditi Rao Hydari loves ghee (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram; Getty Images/Thinkstock)
Not just us; even celebrities swear by Indian home remedies and hacks. As such, when asked about her love for ghee, Aditi Rao Hydari told comedian Kapil Sharma on his Netflix show, “I have a bowl of it. India’s home remedies are the best.” Judge Archana Puran Singh also added, “But a very few people know or understand that desi ghee doesn’t cause weight gain. It is the best. Desi ghee gets flak for no reason”.

Co-judge Navjot Singh Sidhu also advocated starting the day with ghee. “When you start your morning with desi ghee, your body starts consuming fat. It’s what you eat early in the morning. If you start your day with turmeric and ghee and then go for half an hour or so without eating, your body burns fat first. But if you have sugar-laden tea first thing in the morning, the body says, give me more, bring parathas, butter and more,” said Sidhu.

Taking a cue from their candid confessions, we asked Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, whether it is true that ghee doesn’t cause weight gain. “Yes, ghee has long been misunderstood. Weight gain doesn’t come from a single food but from eating too many calories and having an unbalanced diet. When used in small, controlled amounts, ghee does not automatically lead to weight gain and can actually support feelings of fullness and digestion,” said Sheikh.

Notably, ghee is calorie-dense, so using too much can add up quickly. “People consumed it generously with heavy, refined meals. This created the idea that ghee leads to weight gain, while it was really the excess calories and low activity levels that caused the problem,” contended Sheikh.

Ghee contains fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, as well as short-chain fatty acids such as butyrate, which support gut health. It is also free of lactose and casein, making it easier for many people to digest than butter, Sheikh shared.

Since ghee helps you feel full sooner and stay satisfied longer, it can “cut down on mindless snacking and sugar cravings”, said Sheikh. “Using a small amount of ghee can also improve the taste of meals, which makes healthy food more enjoyable and sustainable,” said Sheikh.

Archana Navjot and Kapil Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu spoke about ghee on The Kapil Sharma Show (Photo: Netflix India/Instagram)

How much to have?

For most healthy adults, one to two teaspoons a day is enough. This includes ghee used in cooking or added to meals. The important part is to measure it rather than pour it freely, said Sheikh.

Is ghee suitable for people with cholesterol or heart concerns?

Ghee is high in saturated fat, so portion control is crucial. People with high cholesterol or heart disease should consume ghee occasionally, as part of a diet rich in vegetables, fibre, and unsaturated fats, Sheikh said.

 

What to note?

Many assume that “natural” means they can use unlimited amounts. “Ghee can be beneficial, but only when used thoughtfully. Balance, portion control, and overall diet quality matter more than the ingredient itself,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

