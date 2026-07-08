Actor Suriya, 50, confesses learning about diet benefits only after turning 25

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Actor Suriya, 50, admitted learning about the importance of diet only after he turned 25. “After 25 years, I started to realise about diet. The body is not made in the gym; it is made in the kitchen. Only after 25, did I get to know about it. Whatever gymming you do is no use (laughs). We have to zip up our mouths, and then the body changes,” he said at one of the pre-release events of his latest film, Veerabhadrudu.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Sundar Krishnan, senior consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that many people in their teens and early twenties can eat irregularly because their metabolism is generally more forgiving. “As they reach their mid-twenties, work stress increases, physical activity often goes down, and issues like weight gain, fatigue, acidity, and poor sleep become more noticeable. This is usually when individuals start paying more attention to their eating habits and how these habits affect their overall health,” said Dr Sundar.
Dr Sundar noted that portion control is one of the easiest and most effective ways to maintain good health. “Even healthy foods can lead to excess calorie intake when eaten in large amounts. Eating the right portions helps manage blood sugar levels, supports good digestion, prevents unnecessary weight gain, and lowers the risk of issues like obesity, diabetes, and fatty liver disease,” said Dr Sundar.
Many people focus only on what they eat, but how much they eat is just as important. Large portions can put extra stress on the body’s metabolic processes over time.
A practical approach is to build meals around vegetables, include a good source of protein, add whole grains or other complex carbs, and eat slowly enough to notice feelings of fullness. “This approach is often more sustainable than cutting out entire food groups,” said Dr Sundar.
The key lesson is that healthy eating doesn’t have to be complicated. “You don’t have to wait for a health issue to start focusing on your diet. Being aware of food choices, meal timing, and portion sizes early in adulthood can greatly impact long-term health and help prevent many lifestyle-related diseases later on,” said Dr Sundar.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.