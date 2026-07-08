Actor Suriya, 50, confesses learning about diet benefits only after turning 25

Actor Suriya, 50, admitted learning about the importance of diet only after he turned 25. “After 25 years, I started to realise about diet. The body is not made in the gym; it is made in the kitchen. Only after 25, did I get to know about it. Whatever gymming you do is no use (laughs). We have to zip up our mouths, and then the body changes,” he said at one of the pre-release events of his latest film, Veerabhadrudu.

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