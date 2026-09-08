Actor Manmeet Singh’s 61-kg weight loss: ‘I don’t eat above 1200 calories’

Actor Manmeet Singh, 57, recently shared his dramatic weight-loss journey from 152 kg to 91 kg and how he has reversed severe diabetes and high blood pressure issues. “I was so fat. My diabetes went up over 500. I had high blood pressure. I have always felt young at heart. I stay happy. I reduced my weight from 152 to 91 kgs. I used to have my dinner at 6 pm. I used to keep 16 hours gap. Now I keep 18 hours. I eat 2 meals; sometimes 1,” he shared on his Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor, he has reversed diabetes and has been off medication for the past four years. “I don’t have diabetes now. I am first class. My blood pressure medication has been stopped. I have really had a difference. I have become active. In the middle, I was gaining weight, and then I realised I have thyroid. Now, that has also become alright. I don’t eat above 1200 calories. I am a pure vegetarian. I don’t drink alcohol. I don’t exercise, which I should. I have reduced. I eat everything but under 1200 calories,” he continued.

What does diet look like for you? (Photo: AI Generated) What does diet look like for you? (Photo: AI Generated)

His 61kg transformation is a powerful reminder that significant weight loss is not necessarily about following an extreme diet or finding a quick fix, but about making lifestyle changes that can be sustained over time.

From a clinical nutrition perspective, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal told indianexpress.com that when someone is carrying a substantial amount of excess weight, even a 5–10 per cent reduction in initial body weight can produce meaningful improvements in metabolic health, including blood sugar regulation, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk.

“The focus, however, should not be solely on the number on the weighing scale. Preserving muscle mass, improving fitness, maintaining adequate nutrition and developing sustainable eating and activity habits are equally important,” said Goyal.

As body weight decreases, maintaining muscle becomes particularly important, which is why resistance training and adequate protein can be valuable components of a weight-management programme, apprised Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manmeet Singh (@manmeet4you)

However, trying to replicate another person’s exact diet or routine is not advisable because calorie and nutrient requirements vary considerably between individuals.

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“Most importantly, a transformation of this scale should be viewed as a health journey rather than simply a physical makeover. The ultimate goal should be improved mobility, stamina, metabolic health, confidence and quality of life, rather than chasing an extremely low number on the weighing scale,” said Goyal.