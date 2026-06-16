Can AC and cold drinks really cause a sore throat? Here’s what experts say

Many people believe that drinking cold beverages or sitting in air-conditioned rooms can cause a sore throat. We reached out to medical experts to understand what happens to our bodies.

Dr Honey Savla, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai, called it a “common health concern, particularly in summer when people often move between hot outdoor temperatures and cold indoor spaces”.

Dr Savla said it’s essential to know that cold drinks and air conditioning “do not directly lead to infections”. “Viruses and bacteria usually cause most throat infections,” said Dr Savla.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.