Can AC and cold drinks really cause a sore throat? Here’s what experts say

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Many people believe that drinking cold beverages or sitting in air-conditioned rooms can cause a sore throat. We reached out to medical experts to understand what happens to our bodies.
Dr Honey Savla, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai, called it a “common health concern, particularly in summer when people often move between hot outdoor temperatures and cold indoor spaces”.
Dr Savla said it’s essential to know that cold drinks and air conditioning “do not directly lead to infections”. “Viruses and bacteria usually cause most throat infections,” said Dr Savla.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
However, cold temperatures and dry air can create conditions that make the throat more prone to irritation. “The throat is normally protected by a thin layer of mucus that traps dust, allergens, and microbes. Spending long hours in air conditioning, especially if the air is very dry, can weaken this protective layer. This can lead to dryness, irritation, and discomfort,” said Dr Savla.
Dr Manjusha Agarwal, consultant, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, noted that air conditioners can reduce indoor humidity, leading to dry air. “Breathing dry air for long periods can dry out the throat and nasal passages, causing irritation and making some people more vulnerable to infections. Poorly maintained air conditioners can also circulate dust, allergens, and other particles that may trigger throat irritation or allergic symptoms. Hence, it is important to stay well-hydrated, maintain proper indoor humidity, and ensure that air-conditioning systems are cleaned regularly,” said Dr Agarwal.
According to Dr Savla, drinking very cold beverages can also trigger temporary sensitivity in some people. “Those with allergies, sinus problems, acid reflux, or ongoing viral infections might find that cold foods or drinks worsen their symptoms, even if they are not the original cause,” clarified Dr Savla.
Why do some people seem more affected than others?
Individual sensitivity varies. “Some can enjoy iced drinks every day without any issues, while others may feel throat discomfort after minimal exposure. This often relates to underlying conditions like allergic rhinitis, chronic sinusitis, acid reflux, or frequent respiratory infections,” said Dr Savla.
Hydration is another important factor. “Many people spend hours in air-conditioned offices but don’t drink enough water. A dry throat is more likely to become irritated, hoarse, or sore,” pointed out Dr Savla.
What helps?
Simple steps can be effective. Staying well hydrated, avoiding extreme temperature changes, and taking breaks in very cold environments can help. “If air conditioning is used for long periods, keeping a comfortable temperature instead of a very cold setting may reduce irritation,” noted Dr Savla.
A sore throat that lasts more than a few days, comes with a high fever, causes difficulty swallowing, leads to swollen glands, or has white patches in the throat should be taken seriously. “In these cases, seeking medical attention is essential to determine if an infection or another condition is involved,” Dr Savla said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.