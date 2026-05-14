‘Isse bolte hai chaunke huye chawal’: Aaryamann Sethi reveals fiancée Yogita Bihani’s morning routine; she shares her ‘comfort food’ recipe

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Aaryamann Sethi had an adorable exchange with his fiancée, Yogita Bihani, on his YouTube vlog where he shared how she continues to maintain her physique. He mentioned that she starts her mornings with a spoonful of ghee on an empty stomach. “This doesn’t contribute to fat. It helps a lot. She eats ghee on an empty stomach. I think this is the main thing she does. And she eats less. It seems that she eats a lot…she eats a lot of variety but eats less,” said Sethi as Yogita happily nodded.
During the vlog, Yogita can also be seen enjoying her favourite “comfort food” after a long gap. On being asked about it, she told Sethi, “Isse bolte hai chaunke huye chawal. Yeh simple chawal hote hai (This is called Chaunke Huye Chawal. This is simple rice). It has a little bit of oil, cumin seeds, slightly large, chopped onion, chillies, salt, turmeric, and red chilli powder. Once roasted, add cooked rice. This is a simple recipe. It is my home’s comfort food, so I was craving this. I have not eaten this in a long time. Mumma, I miss you. I love you,” the 30-year-old expressed while relishing a plateful of the dish.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from their exchange, let’s understand from an expert how to eat mindfully without going overboard and still enjoy your favourite foods.
Dr Aniket Mule, consultant in internal medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said there’s no solid scientific evidence that eating ghee on an empty stomach provides any special health benefits. “Ghee is basically clarified butter and is high in fats, especially saturated fats. While small amounts can fit into a balanced diet, treating it as a “morning ritual” for detox or metabolism boost is more of a wellness trend than a medically supported practice,” said Dr Mule.
Good digestion relies on the overall quality of your diet fibre intake, hydration, and regular meal patterns are far more important than one single ingredient.
Ghee is high in calories and saturated fats, which may lead to weight gain or higher cholesterol levels over time, especially in people with sedentary lifestyles or existing metabolic issues. “Those with heart disease, diabetes, or lipid disorders should be cautious about this habit,” said Dr Mule.
In moderation, ghee can be added to meals, especially in traditional diets where it is used sparingly. It may provide energy and improve the taste of food, which can indirectly support appetite and satisfaction. However, it’s not a crucial health fix and certainly not necessary on an empty stomach.
A better approach would be to start the day with hydration and a nutritious breakfast, think fruits, whole grains, protein sources, and healthy fats in moderation. The focus should be on consistency and variety instead of relying on one food trend, said Dr Mule.
If someone enjoys ghee and their body handles it well, small amounts as part of meals are just fine. “But there’s no strong reason to eat it on an empty stomach for extra health benefits. As with most nutrition trends, moderation and context are important.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.