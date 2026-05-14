‘Isse bolte hai chaunke huye chawal’: Aaryamann Sethi reveals fiancée Yogita Bihani’s morning routine; she shares her ‘comfort food’ recipe

Aaryamann Sethi had an adorable exchange with his fiancée, Yogita Bihani, on his YouTube vlog where he shared how she continues to maintain her physique. He mentioned that she starts her mornings with a spoonful of ghee on an empty stomach. “This doesn’t contribute to fat. It helps a lot. She eats ghee on an empty stomach. I think this is the main thing she does. And she eats less. It seems that she eats a lot…she eats a lot of variety but eats less,” said Sethi as Yogita happily nodded.

During the vlog, Yogita can also be seen enjoying her favourite “comfort food” after a long gap. On being asked about it, she told Sethi, “Isse bolte hai chaunke huye chawal. Yeh simple chawal hote hai (This is called Chaunke Huye Chawal. This is simple rice). It has a little bit of oil, cumin seeds, slightly large, chopped onion, chillies, salt, turmeric, and red chilli powder. Once roasted, add cooked rice. This is a simple recipe. It is my home’s comfort food, so I was craving this. I have not eaten this in a long time. Mumma, I miss you. I love you,” the 30-year-old expressed while relishing a plateful of the dish.