Aaryamann Sethi experiments with warm water, coffee, and ghee to ‘kick off’ his metabolism: ‘Yeh bahut healthy hota hai’

YouTuber Aaryamann Sethi recently revealed on his vlog that he is trying ghee to “kick off” his metabolism early in the morning. “Aaj main ghee khaa raha hun (I am eating ghee today),” he said in a conversation with fiancée Yogita Bihani, who expressed, “Main shock me chali gayi. Usne bola coffee, garam paani…(I went into shock…he said coffee, warm water…)”.

Reasoning why he decided to try the combination, Aaryamann continued: “Thoda metabolism ko kick off karenge. Yeh bahut healthy hota hai…(I want to kick off my metabolism. This is healthy).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.