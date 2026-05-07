Aaryamann Sethi experiments with warm water, coffee, and ghee to ‘kick off’ his metabolism: ‘Yeh bahut healthy hota hai’

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YouTuber Aaryamann Sethi recently revealed on his vlog that he is trying ghee to “kick off” his metabolism early in the morning. “Aaj main ghee khaa raha hun (I am eating ghee today),” he said in a conversation with fiancée Yogita Bihani, who expressed, “Main shock me chali gayi. Usne bola coffee, garam paani…(I went into shock…he said coffee, warm water…)”.
Reasoning why he decided to try the combination, Aaryamann continued: “Thoda metabolism ko kick off karenge. Yeh bahut healthy hota hai…(I want to kick off my metabolism. This is healthy).”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To verify, we reached out to a dietitian.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said that it reflects a popular belief that certain morning rituals can boost metabolic rate instantly. “While this combination sounds appealing, the science behind it needs a more balanced understanding,” said Goyal.
Starting the day with warm water can support hydration and digestion after an overnight fast. “It helps stimulate gut movement and may make you feel lighter, but it does not directly increase metabolic rate in a significant way,” mentioned Goyal.
Coffee, on the other hand, does have a measurable effect. “The caffeine content can temporarily increase alertness and slightly elevate metabolic activity. It may also enhance workout performance if consumed before exercise. However, this effect is mild and short-lived, not a long-term metabolism booster,” contended Goyal.
The inclusion of ghee is often linked with claims of improving metabolism or aiding fat loss. “In reality, ghee is a source of healthy fats and can support satiety and energy when used in moderation. But adding fat to your morning drink does not ‘activate’ metabolism. In fact, it increases calorie intake, which needs to be considered, especially for those aiming for weight management,” said Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, metabolism is not something that gets “switched on” by a single drink or habit. “It is influenced by factors like muscle mass, physical activity, sleep quality, hormonal balance, and overall diet pattern,” shared Goyal.
What such routines can do is create a sense of structure and consistency, which indirectly supports better lifestyle habits. But relying on them as a shortcut for fat loss or metabolic improvement can be misleading.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.