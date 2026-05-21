Aaryamann Sethi tells his mother about Yogita Bihani’s midnight cravings: ‘Main bilkul aise hi thi’

Aaryamann Sethi recently disclosed to his mother, Archana Puran Singh, that if his fiancée, Yogita Bihani, doesn’t sleep by 12 am, she feels hungry. Listening to his revelation, Archana, 63, shared that she too was very similar in her younger days.

“Main bilkul aise hi thi. Main kisi bhi time khaa leti thi (I used to be like this only. I used to eat at any given time). But I could digest it. And I could also have a 21-inch waist. Jaise tumhari hai….tumhari toh shaayad 19 hai (referring to Yogita; yours is maybe 19). For the longest time, my metabolism was good,” she told her son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

However, minutes later, Yogita can be seen dozing off in Aaryamann’s YouTube vlog.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why do you feel hungry at night? (Photo: Freepik) Why do you feel hungry at night? (Photo: Freepik)

Taking a cue from this adorable exchange, we asked why some people tend to feel hungry at night when they don’t sleep.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that our body follows a natural circadian rhythm that affects hunger hormones. “When someone stays awake longer, hormones like ghrelin, which trigger hunger, can rise. At the same time, fatigue can often feel like hunger. This is why many people crave snacks late at night, especially sugary or salty foods. It has less to do with ‘real hunger’ and more with the body looking for quick energy and comfort,” explained Sheikh.

Is late-night hunger always unhealthy, or can it sometimes be normal?

It can be completely normal in some cases. “If dinner was too light, had less protein, or was eaten very early, the body may naturally ask for fuel later. The issue arises when late-night eating becomes a daily habit that includes processed snacks, instant noodles, desserts, or overeating while binge-watching. Occasional hunger is fine, but routine unhealthy snacking can affect digestion, sleep quality, and even weight management over time,” said Sheikh.

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Does sleeping late directly impact eating patterns and metabolism?

Yes, sleep and metabolism are closely connected. “Poor sleep timing can disrupt hormones that control appetite and fullness. People who sleep late often skip breakfast, crave caffeine or sugar during the day, and eat larger portions at night. Over time, this uneven cycle can impact energy levels, mood, digestion, and metabolic health,” said Sheikh.

What are some smarter ways to handle late-night cravings?

The first step is to determine whether it is real hunger or just boredom, stress, or habit. “If someone is truly hungry, lighter options like fruit with nut butter, makhana, yogurt, nuts, or a small protein-rich snack are better than chips or sweets. Staying hydrated and keeping consistent meal times throughout the day can also help reduce unnecessary cravings at night. Most importantly, improving sleep timing can help regulate hunger patterns naturally,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.