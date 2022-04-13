Aaron Finch was asked if he has ever eaten Bengali delicacy ‘eelish mach’; this was the cricketer’s reply

Ask any Bengali about the recipe of ‘eelish mach‘ and watch them instantly salivate.

Australian cricketer Aaron Finch — during a question-answer session on Twitter — was asked by former England cricketer and commentator Isa Guha about the staple Bengali delicacy, which does not need an occasion to be devoured, but can make for quite a lavish meal depending on how it is prepared, of course.

Finch, who is currently participating in the IPL and is playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, said, “No, I haven’t had eelish. But, I heard it’s the Bengali New Year shortly, and I look forward to trying it then,” he said, referring to the festival of Pohela Boishakh, which will be celebrated on April 15 this year.

Has he tried Eelish Mach yet? — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 12, 2022

The cricketer also said that he has plans of eating eelish mach — also called hilsa — in India, and then preparing it when he goes back to Australia. “But, it will be much less successful, I am sure. But, if I follow the recipe to a ‘t’, I am sure I can get close,” he added.

Eelish mach, also spelled ‘ilish‘, is a sought-after food, and is prepared in every Bengali household on special occasions, such as birthdays, a wedding, on New Year, etc. Interestingly, it is also the national fish of neighbouring country Bangladesh.

There are many ways to prepare it, and one of them involves frying it. If you are a ‘Ghoti‘, meaning your ancestors have roots in India and not Bangladesh, you would traditionally see the fish prepared in mustard. In this preparation, parts of the fish are marinated in mustard paste and then fried in mustard oil.

An alternative way is the ‘bhapa eelish‘, which involves mustard paste, steam, but no frying.

Here is a simple recipe, straight from the kitchen of chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

Ingredients (to make mustard paste)

– 2 tbsp mustard seeds

– Salt to taste

– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

– 2 green chillies

– Water

Method

* Put them in a blender to make a mixture.

* Take the pieces of the fish and marinate them in mustard paste.

* Here, add 2 tbsp of mustard oil as well.

* Allow it to sit for some time.

Ingredients (to make the gravy)

– 2 tbsp mustard oil

– 2 green chillies

Method

* Put the oil on flame and add the green chillies.

* Take the marinated pieces of the fish and add them to the pan.

* Let it fry for a bit.

* Add one cup of water as well.

* Put the lid on and allow it to cook on low flame.

