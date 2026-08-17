Aamir Khan tells Amitabh Bachchan how he starts his mornings: ‘It tastes nice’

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Aamir Khan recently detailed his morning wellness habit in an interaction with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, where he appeared alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. “I start my day with one tablespoon of pure ghee. It tastes nice,” Aamir shared, leaving Amitabh amused.
Amitabh, on his part, added that ghee tastes better in dal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Considering ghee is a source of healthy fats, including saturated fat, and small amounts of fat-soluble vitamins such as A, E, and K, we asked an expert about the best way to kickstart one’s day with ghee.
Zamurrud Patel, chief dietitian, Gleneagles Hospital Parel, said eating ghee on an empty stomach may not be harmful for a healthy person, but it should not be considered a special health remedy or a way to detox the body. “Ghee provides fat-soluble vitamins and energy, but there is limited scientific evidence that taking it specifically on an empty stomach provides additional benefits. Since ghee is high in saturated fat and calories, excess intake can contribute to weight gain and may affect cholesterol levels in some people,” said Patel.
Patel shared that claims like it melts belly fat, boosts metabolism or dramatically improves digestion aren’t well supported by clinical evidence.
Individuals with high cholesterol, obesity, fatty liver, diabetes, or heart disease should be more careful and discuss their overall fat intake with a dietitian or doctor rather than blindly following celebrity routines.
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“It is better to use ghee as part of meals, such as with dal, roti, or vegetables, rather than treating it as a mandatory morning ritual. The overall quality and balance of the diet matter much more than consuming ghee at a particular time of the day. Don’t just have anything on your own without the expert’s knowledge. So, make sure to prioritise your well-being right away,” said Patel.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.