Aamir Khan tells Amitabh Bachchan how he starts his mornings: ‘It tastes nice’

Aamir Khan recently detailed his morning wellness habit in an interaction with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, where he appeared alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. “I start my day with one tablespoon of pure ghee. It tastes nice,” Aamir shared, leaving Amitabh amused.

Amitabh, on his part, added that ghee tastes better in dal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Considering ghee is a source of healthy fats, including saturated fat, and small amounts of fat-soluble vitamins such as A, E, and K, we asked an expert about the best way to kickstart one’s day with ghee.