Father’s Day recipe: A tribute to my first cooking teacher

It’s been five years since I started creating recipes with millets, but the culinary bug bit me when I was a child. And it came from my biggest mentor, critic and support, my father. My students often ask me how I manage so much in a day — dealing with students across time zones, managing home, my daughter, improvising with recipes, and writing for this space every Sunday.

On Father’s Day today, I have to tell you this: my biggest inspiration is my father. Shri Basant Rajani, the founder of Abana Spices, who is 70 years young — at his age, people decide to retire — decided to give wings to his roots. When he realised how many people love Sindhi food and how Sindhi spices are not easily available, he decided to launch his signature range of spices.

Today, the recipe I am sharing is a tribute to his perfectionism: millet roti from soaked millet.

MILLET ROTI FROM SOAKED MILLET

Ingredients: (makes 6 chapatis)

· 1 cup browntop millet (You can take any positive grain)

· ½ cup water

· A pinch of pink salt (any salt)

· 1 tsp cold pressed sesame oil

· Parchment paper to roll out a chapati

· A well-seasoned cast iron pan

Method:

1. Thoroughly wash and soak browntop millet.

2. After 8 hours of soaking, separate water and use just half a cup of water to grind the soaked millet into a batter.

3. On a preheated well-seasoned cast iron pan, transfer the batter and start stirring.

4. It will start to dry up. Make sure to keep your flame on low and the batter is not sticking too much.

5. As it comes together, transfer the thick mass onto a flat surface.

6. While it is warm and not very hot, add salt and oil. Start kneading like you knead dough.

7. If you knead the dough when it is still warm, you will yield perfectly soft rotis.

8. Start rolling with the help of a parchment paper.

9. Very gently, lift the rolled out chapati. As it is gluten free, you will need a few attempts to come this far.

10. When roasting on a griddle, flip only when it is perfectly done from one side, else it may break.

11. You can continue roasting on the griddle from both sides or can roast the other side.

12. Once done, gently smear a few drops of cold pressed oil with a brush.

13. Enjoy it when hot, and pair with any of your traditional dishes.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups)

