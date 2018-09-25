Inside Royal 21, Disneyland’s $15,000 private dining experience

21 Royal is located above the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Disneyland. (Source: 21 Royal is located above the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Disneyland. (Source: http://www.21royaldisneyland.com

21 Royal, a hidden paradise perched above the Royal Street in New Orleans, upstairs from the famed Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Disneyland, is quite a treasure in itself. In this abode, you can throw a party that covers a spread the size of a seven-course meal – sparkling wine included, to around twelve people. This fairytale of a meal is priced at $15,000 (or approximately a little more than one million rupees) and is enough to burn a hole in your pocket. But everything comes at a cost right?

Allow us to take you on a tour and tell you how it must feel like to throw a dinner party at Royal 21.

The two-bedroom private residence designed by Walt and Lilian Disney spreads over an area of 2,200 square feet and welcomes you with royalty-like services that include specialty cocktails, appetizers to please your taste buds and towels to wipe away your worries.

21 Royal costs $15,000 for a dinner party consisting of 12 guests. (Source: 21 Royal costs $15,000 for a dinner party consisting of 12 guests. (Source: http://www.21royaldisneyland.com

The company website says, “On the evening of your 21 Royal experience, your guests will arrive at the majestic Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, where they will be greeted by the hotel’s valets. Once your entire party has assembled, they will be given a VIP escort to the site of the evening’s festivities.”

World famous chef Andrew Sutton entertains your palate with delicacies like caviar, A5 Kobe, and Alaskan king crab, among others toothsome cuisines.

The website reads, “To obtain the freshest and finest ingredients available, the chefs work directly with premier suppliers—both local and international—including farmers, fishermen, and other sustainable sources.

By combining these ingredients with skillful techniques and time-honored traditions, then matching them with the perfect pairings from the extensive 21 Royal wine collection, your culinary team creates a symphony of innovative dishes that are dazzling in both flavour and appearance culminating in an epicurean experience that is uniquely Disney.”

With a menu that changes every day, 21 Royal serves you with delicacies like caviar, A5 Kobe, and Alaskan king crab among others. (Source: With a menu that changes every day, 21 Royal serves you with delicacies like caviar, A5 Kobe, and Alaskan king crab among others. (Source: http://www.21royaldisneyland.com

And while you are at it, storytelling accompanies each fantastical course for you to learn the history and significance of every dish plated for you. What could be better than this, right?

The final stage of the tour includes whisking you away into a private balcony to witness spectacular fireworks with a side of mouth-watering desserts, coffee, and after-dinner drinks to make sure you have a unique and truly magical fine dining experience.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd