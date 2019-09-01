A sweet surprise

By Taraana Madhok

Modak, the favourite sweet of Lord Ganesha, is derived from the word ‘mod’, meaning joy, and ‘ak’ or provider. According to Hindu mythology, the gods once presented Shiva and Parvati with a divine modak that would bestow immense intellectual and creative abilities upon whoever ate it. Ganesha and Kartikeya were reluctant to share the modak and were given a task by their parents to settle the matter. “Whoever could circle the universe thrice in the shortest amount of time, would be given the modak,” they told their sons. Kartikeya set out to explore multiple spiritual realms, while Lord Ganesha walked around his parents thrice. They were his universe. Thus, Lord Ganesha won the coveted modak and has been known as modakpriya ever since. While the ukadiche modak has been the traditional offering to Lord Ganpati, a number of variations have emerged in recent years to give Ganesh Puja a millennial taste.

Tanu Deshpande, owner of the restaurant Tanu’s Kitchen, in Warje, makes modaks in a variety of flavours. She has been working out of home by herself, with help from her two children. Among the popular flavours are pista, strawberry, white chocolate, dark chocolate, mango-coconut, dry fruit and a number of two-in-one combinations that are a feast for the eyes. “I believe that people eat with their eyes first,” she says. Deshpande sells boxes of either 11 or 21 pieces each and, such is the demand, that she begins taking orders two months in advance.

Bubblegum and paani puri seem to be odd flavours for modaks, until you take a bite of what Asmita Muchhal, proprietor of Bakehouse, Kothrud, has created. These are the additions to her vast repertoire that include paan, hazelnut, butterscotch, fig and honey. Being a chocolatier, she makes the shell of her modaks from pure chocolate while the filling is flavoured ganache. “Although the flavours are unconventional, I get a good response, because they are popular with children,” she says. Muchhal has her own store, Amazer, in Kothrud. Each box contains 21 modaks and costs around Rs 250.

Ever heard of handmade cake modak, biscuit modak, and puff modak? Murthy’s, a bakery in Somwar Peth, has been experimenting with a number of variations for 10 years. “Our modaks are special because of their long shelf life. While regular modaks last for a day or two, our puff modaks last for 15-20 days,” says the owner, Vikram Murthy. While the coconut and jaggery filling of the traditional modak is retained in their variations, the outer rice flour dumpling is replaced with cake, biscuit or puff pastry. The modaks fly off the shelves — requiring one to order at least a week in advance.

Speaking of unique variations, Kiga Ice-cream offers modak-flavoured ice-cream. Kiga decided to experiment with traditional flavours for Indian festivals and serves motichoor laddoo, puran poli, shir khurma and more. “Modak ice-cream is unconventional, but it is popular as it is made with the same ingredients of the typical ukadiche modak,” says Kiran Salunkhe, one of the directors of Kiga Foods. The coconut flakes and gur mixture are fried in hot ghee and then churned into the ice-cream, keeping the traditional modak flavour unaltered. “Customers feel like they’re eating a cold modak. Our sales go up during Ganesh Chaturthi,” he says. Modak ice-cream is available at all the branches of Kiga including Hadapsar, Sanghvi, and Talegaon at Rs 160 a scoop.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, vegans don’t need to feel left out. Hariprasad Mithaiwale’s vegan modak is for them, with flavours intact. “I don’t use any dairy products in my modaks and mithai. Instead of dairy-based ghee, I use vegan ghee that I make with coconut oil. I use raw sugar instead of refined sugar. My modaks and mithai are made with a mix of different nuts and cooked in plant milk,” says proprietor Hari Prasad. He also prepares vegan motichoor laddoos, rava laddoos, and ragi laddoos especially for Ganesh Chaturthi. Prasad comes from a traditional halwai family. “When I was growing up, I read the report by PETA India on cruelty in the dairy industry and also how it is healthier not to eat animal products,” he says, recalling what made him turn vegan. When his family did not agree with his initiative to make vegan mithai, he started his own line. While his mithai was welcomed by vegans, he said that he was regarded with suspicion by non vegans. “Most people cannot fathom traditional mithai being made without dairy. It’s not easy for the older generation to dissociate from that,” he says. More non-vegans, however, are lining up for his modaks. They sell at Rs 499 for a box of 11 and ship across India.