A special kiwi panna mocktail on the occasion of Teachers’ Day

Today, I woke up to some lovely Teachers’ Day messages from my students of the six-week millet journey. Every day, with every recipe trial, I see and learn about food from a global perspective. I enjoy discussing substitutes to various local ingredients with students from so many countries. How accurately the recipes are improvised and how perfectly millets become a part of their everyday food is what keeps me motivated.

Today’s recipe is a part of some complimentary sessions. While millet journey is all about fun recipes, certain mocktails, dips, chutneys and desserts make this journey all the more interesting.

Do check this recipe out. It was fun making it for my family. You can refer to the video.

KIWI PANNA (MOCKTAIL)

Ingredients (2 glasses)

· 2 kiwi roasted and peeled

· Fresh coriander leaves, a handful

· 12-15 fresh mint leaves

· ½ inch ginger

· 10-12 black peppercorns

· ½ tsp cumin seeds

· ½ tsp black salt (kala namak)

· 1 tbsp jaggery powder

· Salt to taste

· Lemon juice (optional)

· ½ green chilli (optional)

· Ice cubes (optional)

Method

1. Flame roast kiwis one by one. Peel them and put them into a mixer jar.

2. Add coriander leaves, mint leaves, ginger, green chilli, black salt, jaggery powder and lemon juice.

3. Dry-roast black peppercorns and cumin seeds, and add to the mixer jar. Grind them all into a fine puree.

4. Pour the concentrate into two highball glasses, followed by ice (optional) and water, and serve.

5. Garnish with mint leaves and kiwi slices.

6. Serve fresh.

Health benefits of kiwi

Kiwis are rich in vitamin C and dietary fiber, and provide a variety of health benefits. This tart fruit can support heart health, digestive health, and immunity. The kiwi is a healthy choice of fruit and is rich with vitamins and antioxidants.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative millet cooking workshops for all age groups.)

