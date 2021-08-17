A simple Thai basil chicken recipe to make your lunch interesting

It is natural for people to feel lazy at times, especially when it comes to kitchen activities. No one likes to eat the same kind of food every day, and no one likes to stress about preparing new things every day either. If you are looking for a change of palate, here is a dish that you and your family will love, especially if you are non-vegetarian.

This recipe is by home chef Nivedita Gangay. Read on.

Thai Basil Chicken

Ingredients:

– 500 g boneless skinless chicken minced/chopped

– 1 cup basil leaves chopped

– 1 medium onion sliced

– ¼ cup chopped chillies mix (used here, a combination of Thai chilli and jalapeños)

– 1 medium capsicum chopped

– 5-7 garlic finely-chopped

– 1 inch ginger finely-chopped

– 3 tbsp soy sauce

– ½ vinegar

– 1 tsp oyster/fish sauce (optional)

– 2 tsp brown sugar/honey

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 2 tbsp olive oil/refined oil

– ½ tsp corn flour + 1 tbsp water (room temperature)

Directions:

* Keep everything ready around you, mix all the sauces in one bowl and set aside as this recipe comes together quickly.

* Heat a large wok/pan and drizzle oil on it.

* Once the oil starts to smoke, add garlic + ginger and onions — stir for 30 seconds.

* Add chicken and cook for 5-10 minutes or until it is almost completely cooked.

* Add the chillies mix + half basil and stir for 15 seconds.

* Add all the sauces, salt and pepper, and stir for 10 seconds.

* Mix the water and corn flour separately and add this slurry to the chicken — cook for 2 minutes.

* Add sugar/drizzle honey — stir and switch off the heat.

* Add the remaining basil and mix once more.

* Serve it with some piping hot steamed rice and enjoy.

Would you like to try this today?

