A quick jackfruit spread to make your healthy breads even healthier

Millet journey is not about those exhaustive meal plans, nor is it about adding processed stuff to elevate the taste quotient. It is always about adding value to your healthy meals with stuff that’s homemade, tasty and can be rustled up in minutes.

I wanted to bring jackfruit to my daughter’s plate and I was quite sure a plain jackfruit sabzi (curry) would never entice the noodle/bread lover that she is. I had to do something that sounds like a spread yet she can have the nutrient dense jackfruit in her food. Yesterday in the webinar someone asked me about how soon we can bring millets to kids’ meals. My answer was, let’s not focus on just millet, let’s work on diversifying their gut bacteria. When kids start defining their choices and we accept that, we are taking them away from the whole process of immunity building. Just because they are eating a certain set of veggies and fruits, their gut flora is not growing well and hence, many kids are so prone to seasonal flus followed by regular doctor visits and a heavy course of antibiotics. Let’s work on giving them all kinds of seasonal veggies, fruits and grains in the most interesting way.

This jackfruit spread is easy. I already had minced and lacto-fermented jackfruit. If you are using fresh jackfruit, that’s even better. Make sure you steam it well before adding it to the spread. Read more for the step by step recipe. Sometimes these quick meal ideas pave a way to many more improvisations.

Jackfruit Bread Spread

· 1 cup minced jackfruit

· 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (you can use any cold pressed oil)

· 1 tsp Italian seasoning

· 1 tsp Za’atar spice

· ½ cup fresh coriander leaves

· 1 cup Yogurt (you can use cashew/almond curd too)

· Millet sourdough baguettes made at home

· Rock salt to marinate the jackfruit

Method:

1. If jackfruit is not lacto-fermented like mine, mince the de-seeded and washed Jackfruit pieces and add a good amount of salt to let it sweat for 15-20 minutes.

2. Steam the marinated jackfruit for 10-15 minutes.

3. In a heavy cast iron skillet, heat some olive oil and saute the steamed jackfruit till all the water has evaporated and the jackfruit is well cooked like a dry minced mixture.

4. Add Italian spice mix (or any spices of your choice), followed by a good amount of fresh coriander leaves.

5. Allow this mixture to cool and come to a room temperature.

6. Now gently fold this mixture in whisked yogurt and you can level up the flavours by adding some spices. I enjoyed adding za’atar spice and you can try something which works best for your family’s taste preferences. You can even add garlic powder, flavoured oils or simple dried herbs.

7. Toast your gluten free sourdough bread well after smearing extra virgin olive oil.

8. Once they are nicely toasted, top it up with some fresh lettuce, jackfruit spread and veggies of your choice.

9. Enjoy fresh as soon as you assemble it.

Jackfruit is high in nutrients and antioxidants and has a number of health benefits, including improved blood sugar control. You can easily incorporate jackfruit into your diet by eating it plain or in various dishes. It makes for an excellent meat alternative in vegetarian and vegan recipes.

Gluten free sourdough bread contains higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants than other breads. It also contains lower levels of phytate and therefore allows your body to absorb the nutrients it contains more easily than those in regular bread.

Shalini Rajani is a Millet Coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.

