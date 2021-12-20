A Middle Eastern feast in the form of breakfast; see recipe

Some people like their breakfast to be guilt-free desserts, while others simply won’t budge from savoury options. Thankfully, there are endless number of breakfast recipes you can try from around the world. Next time you want to whip up something extraordinary for breakfast, let it be a Middle Eastern treat called ‘shakshuka’. The recipe, which is said to have originated in Tunisia, finds variations in Palestine, Egypt, Israel, and many other places. Chef Guntas Sethi Bhasin shares a recipe that is quick, easy, healthy, and absolutely addictive.

The chef shared the recipe on Instagram calling it one that "transports you directly into a bustling, vibrant, hip, outdoor cafe in the Middle East." She also wrote that her variation of the shakshuka is a "simple combination of simmering tomatoes, onions, garlic, spices and gently poached eggs that's super nourishing & filling and a total game changer!" ALSO READ | Breakfast tips: Weight loss-foods to include in your diet View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Guntas (@chefguntas) SHAKSHUKA Ingredients *Oil of your choice *Garlic *Onion *Chopped red bell peppers *Chopped tomatoes *Tomato puree *Boiled chickpeas *Salt, cumin powder, coriander powder, and red chilli powder *Fresh coriander leaves *3 eggs Method Sautee the garlic, onions, red bell peppers and tomatoes in the hot oil. Give it a good mix, and add some tomato puree. Add the boiled chickpeas. Season it with salt, cumin, red chilli and coriander powder Add some chopped coriander leaves Then, add a little water, mix it, and bring it to a simmer. Make three wells in the mixture and add your cracked eggs to it. Sprinkle with some salt and red chilli powder. Cover it and let the eggs poach. Garnish with some chopped coriander.