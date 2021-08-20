‘A lot can happen in 48 hours’: Chef shares ‘absolutely magic’ experience after Virat-Anushka visit

Recently, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted enjoying a vegan/vegetarian lunch at Tendril, a (mostly) vegan kitchen in London.

Anushka even gave a shoutout to the place on her Instagram story; and now Chef Rishim Sachdeva has taken to the photo sharing app to reveal how the next 48 hours were “absolutely magic”.

“A lot can happen in 48 hours! @anushkasharma discovered @tendril_kitchen online where she loved the photos and reviews. That made @virat.kohli call my number to book a table. I didn’t realise who had made the booking till I saw the power couple walking in to our restaurant, making me feel so proud – and a little terrified that they enjoy the food and experience of dining at Tendril! Serving them and speaking to them, I quickly realised they are what they are for a reason – super humble and incredibly talented. Anushka’s Insta call-out and both declaring this the best meal they have ever had has been huge,” he wrote.

Anushka Sharma shared her experience on social media.

What followed was nothing short of a wish fulfilment. After the skipper went to the eatery, fellow cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also went there with his wife, Prithi Narayanan and family, for lunch. “Chatting with them about Tendril’s ethos of sustainability, focus on local produce and banging flavours made it feel absolutely huge. What a day!!!” Rishim wrote.

This was hardly the end. There were more surprises in store. He shared that Anushka and Virat were back again for dinner, but this time with guests — Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Umesh Yaadav, “making the day feel mega huge!”

“I feel so blessed and keep thinking I must be doing something right! So so so proud of every single one of my small but exceedingly talented and hard-working team at Tendril. And super grateful to the wonderful people who have made the last 48 hours absolutely magic for Tendril, especially after an epic victory at Lords just a few days ago. Can’t wait to see what the next 48 hours brings! Much love,” he said in conclusion.