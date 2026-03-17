A look at the 41st anniversary surprise for Nita and Mukesh Ambani: 5-tier artistic cake inspired by ‘Swadesh’

Nita Ambani, the chairperson and director of the Reliance Foundation and the director of Reliance Industries, celebrated her 41st wedding anniversary with Mukesh Ambani on March 8. To mark the celebrations, the couple received an artistic surprise: a five-tier cake inspired by her passion project, Swadesh.

The elaborate cake was created by Mumbai-based celebrity pastry chef Bunty Mahajan, who shared a glimpse of the making on Instagram. Mahajan, the founder of the premium patisserie Deliciae, revealed that the cake was commissioned by one of her regular clients as a gift for a “very dear friend.”

Sharing about the creative process, Mahajan wrote, “It’s that time of the year again, when a very esteemed client of mine puts me through the challenge to gift a very exotic cake to her very dear friend. The theme I was given was Swadesh.”