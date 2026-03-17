A look at the 41st anniversary surprise for Nita and Mukesh Ambani: 5-tier artistic cake inspired by ‘Swadesh’

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Nita Ambani, the chairperson and director of the Reliance Foundation and the director of Reliance Industries, celebrated her 41st wedding anniversary with Mukesh Ambani on March 8. To mark the celebrations, the couple received an artistic surprise: a five-tier cake inspired by her passion project, Swadesh.
The elaborate cake was created by Mumbai-based celebrity pastry chef Bunty Mahajan, who shared a glimpse of the making on Instagram. Mahajan, the founder of the premium patisserie Deliciae, revealed that the cake was commissioned by one of her regular clients as a gift for a “very dear friend.”
Sharing about the creative process, Mahajan wrote, “It’s that time of the year again, when a very esteemed client of mine puts me through the challenge to gift a very exotic cake to her very dear friend. The theme I was given was Swadesh.”
Drawing inspiration from Swadesh, the cake featured elaborate edible elements showcasing traditional handlooms and textiles, enhanced with edible gold dust. Its base design featured patterns reminiscent of Indian carpet weaving, with floral details.
Explaining her vision, Mahajan said in the video, “I came up with the idea that we can use handloom, textiles and lots of gold work that happens in our fabrics. Another thing with which I tied up the whole thing was the national flower, the lotus. Lotus is known for its purity and resilience… and also comes across very much in Indian art and mythology.
The five-tier cake was in the shades of pastel blue, green, and pink, with a topper that read, “Happy Anniversary, Dearest Nita and Mukesh.”
Sharing the video on Instagram, the official page of Deliciae wrote, “I love to design my cakes from scratch, and I love a challenge. Here is a ‘Swadesh’ inspired cake designed for Mrs & Mr Ambani’s anniversary.
Watch here:
Veena Nagda, the Ambani family’s longtime mehendi artist, hailed the cake. “So beautiful,” she wrote.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani first met in 1984 and got married in 1985. In an interview with Simi Garewal 12 years ago, Nita described Mukesh as a “fabulous friend” in her husband.