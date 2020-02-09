A healthy treat for surprise guests: Try this quick little millet salsa stuffed idli sandwiches

Little millet is a good source of protein for vegetarians. Little millet is a good source of protein for vegetarians.

With every surprise guest, you are in for some unexpected culinary challenges. To ensure your guests are not bored and are well-fed is possible only through a close look at your pantry. A handful of spices and some sauces can do wonders to dress up a meal as a delicious treat.

With back-to-back cooking workshops, along with parenting my four-year-old, I have to deal with insanely rushed schedules. Menus are mostly planned at the eleventh hour, which is why I consider my pantry a magic bag of tricks. I just need to make sure it is nicely stocked up.

A few days ago, we had a friend over from Shimla. And although it was informal, I still had my apprehensions of his preferences. A weekday morning was spent preparing the little one for school, with very less time in hand for breakfast preparation. Thankfully, I discovered a bowlful of little millet idli batter and a generous amount of classic salsa, as leftovers from my cooking workshop the previous day.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe and how some magical sauces play an important role in completely changing the flavours of your dish without cutting on its health benefits.

Incidentally, the new dish was loved by our guest and the recipe is now a part of the quick-fix breakfast ideas list.

LITTLE MILLET IDLI SANDWICHES STUFFED WITH SALSA DIP

Ingredients (for idlis):

· 2 cups Little Millet (Kutki) washed and soaked overnight.

· 1 cup Split Black Gram (Urad Dal) washed and soaked overnight.

· 1 tbsp Fenugreek Seeds (Methi dana) soaked overnight.

· Rock Salt to taste

· 2tbsp Grated Beetroot

· 1 tbsp Grated Raw Turmeric

· 1 tbsp finely chopped Green Chillies

· Leftover Salsa or any of your favourite dip

For tempering:

· Curry leaves

· Mustard Seeds

· A pinch of Asafoetida (heeng)

· ½ tsp Kashmiri Red chilli Powder

· A pinch of Turmeric

· 1 tbsp Cow Ghee

· Rock Salt to taste

Method:

1. After soaking combine millet, lentil and fenugreek seeds, grind them to a fine batter consistency.

2. Leave the batter for 8-10 hours covered and undisturbed.

3. Once it ferments, add rock salt, grated beetroot, turmeric and green chillies.

4. Steam fluffy idlis, and keep them aside.

5. Once they cool, half slit the idlis for sauce to be stuffed and spread.

6. In a separate pan, heat cow ghee and add all the ingredients of tempering except for salt.

7. Mix it with slitted idlis and gently stir till the tempering is coated nicely onto the idlis.

8. Once done, with the help of a spoon and a butter knife, spread Salsa dip inside the slitted idlis.

9. Serve hot with a beautifully decorated platter.

10. Share it with friends and family.

Health benefits of immunity-boosting Little Millet

When compared to rice, little millet’s health benefits is a highly nutritious, non-glutinous and alkaline food. It is high in minerals like iron, magnesium, phosphorous and potassium. It is a smart carbohydrate with lots of fibre and low simple sugars. Little millet is a good source of protein for vegetarians.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.

