Healthy breakfast option: Bathua oats dhokla (recipe inside)

Sattvic foods are gaining popularity around the world, mainly because of the health benefits that are packed in them. If you are curious about what sattvic foods mainly comprise, know that they uplift purity, boost health, harmony and well-being in the body. The diet entails pure unprocessed food that is light in potency and rich in pranic energy.

For beginners, it may all look a bit daunting, but with practice, you can get into the groove of healthy, clean and mindful eating that comprises only sattvic foods. On Instagram, a page called ‘Satvic Lifestyle Heals’ regularly shares healthy and simple foods and their recipes.

Here is one such example: bathua oats dhokla, which is a breakfast experiment. It looks pretty delectable to begin with, and if you are considering preparing it at home, scroll down to understand the steps.

– Purée 1 cup of bathua into a fine pulp.

– Take ½ cup of rolled oats. You can roast them but make sure you do it before the dish. If freshly roasted, let the oats cool down. Then crush it into a coarse but fine powder.

– To a bowl add ½ sooji (semolina) and 1 cup curd (slightly sour).

– Add the bathua purée, oats powder and mix the batter well. It should not be too thick or too runny. So make sure to add water very carefully. It should be like a dosa batter consistency.

– Add cashew pieces, some grated corn and carrots. You may also add some grated lauki. Add salt and let the batter sit for 30 minutes.

– Meanwhile, keep the steamer ready to a boiling water point.

– Grease the pan with some ghee to avoid sticking on the dhokla.

– Pour the batter and let it steam for 20-30 minutes on medium flame. Check by pricking a knife and if it comes clean, the dhokla is ready.

– For seasoning, dry-roast mustard and curry leaves (so that it needs much less oil). Then add 4-5 drops of oil. Can use cold-pressed mustard oil and pour the roasted seeds and leaves. Once they splatter, season the dhokla.

– Add coriander and coconut on top.

– Enjoy with mint chutney or coconut chutney.

“I grew up in a Gujarati household and homemade dhokla was one of my favourite dishes. Every member of my family would be smiling and nodding their heads if they read this,” the chef writes.

Would you like to try this?

