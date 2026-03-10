A dietician breaks down which breakfast cereal is actually good for you

Bright boxes, cartoon mascots, and health claims like ‘high in fibre’ or ‘fortified with vitamins’ can make choosing a breakfast cereal seem deceptively simple. But behind the marketing lies a tricky question many health-conscious consumers face each morning: Which breakfast cereal is actually the healthiest?

With so many varieties lining store shelves — ranging from sugary flakes to multigrain clusters and millet-based options — it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

But what should we prioritise while choosing a breakfast cereal?

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator tells indianexpress.com, “Choosing the right breakfast cereal sets the tone for your day. Focus on cereals low in added sugar — ideally under 5 grams per serving — to avoid energy crashes and health risks like diabetes. High fibre content, at least 3 grams per serving, supports digestion and keeps you full longer. Whole grains are preferable as they provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, reducing chronic disease risk.”