A bagful of flavours: Asian Hawkers Market returns with its second edition

Food stalls at the Asian Hawkers Market. (Photo: Rishabh Raj) Food stalls at the Asian Hawkers Market. (Photo: Rishabh Raj)

When it comes to food and culinary experimentation, Delhi has always been a favourite spot for chefs. A testimony to this fact is the Asian Hawkers Market (AHM), a first-of-its-kind celebration of cuisine from the Far East and South-East Asia.

Back in Delhi with it’s second edition, the food haven will see new players like Pa Pa Ya of Mumbai (promoted by multi-award-winning restaurateur Zorawar Kalra) presenting its critically acclaimed dishes for the first time. Also in the thick of action will be Delhi-NCR’s newest Asian restaurants like Honk at Pullman-Novotel, New Delhi Aerocity and Ashish Kapur’s The Bento Café.

Industry veterans like Tanveer Kwatra, Head Chef, Le Meredian will also be contributing to the festival and entrepreneurs like Vidur Kanodia of Shiv Sagar fame will be testing the market with a unique range of Sichuan dosas, Chinese bhel and chilli idlis from his forthcoming brand Hawkers Chowk.

“The second edition is definitely larger not just in terms of dishes but also in terms of participating restaurants. This time we have a few restaurants that Delhi is yet to experience and moreover the reputed chains are coming up with exclusive new range of dishes. Drawn from the cuisines of Far East and South-East Asia, the festival will showcase 125 dishes from 32 restaurants including the signature and experimental dishes from the reputed restaurants,” said Atul Sikand, one of the four founding partners of the Asian Hawkers Market.

He further added, “The three-day festival will not be just limited to food, but will also see star performers to wok you.”

But that’s not all! To add some true hawker flavour to the festival, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will promote Amazing Thailand with a cart full of delicacies prepared by Thai chefs in Delhi-NCR. The event will not only be a unique experience for Delhiites but will also be a unique platform for like minded people and professionals to sit together and discover new delicacies.

Tanveer Kwatra, Executive Chef, Le Meridien Gurgaon, said, “AHM brings together the most talented chefs and they get their passion to the table. For a cooking professional, it’s three days of being with the best, working for 12 hours without a break, and getting instant feedback from our guests.”

Where: Select Citywalk, Saket

When: February 12-14

