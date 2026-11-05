Going from 86 kgs to 50 kg is no small change. A Kochi-based fashion model shared her transformation on Instagram, where she revealed how cutting out sugar helped her go from 86 kgs to 50 kgs. “One small change that made a difference in my transformation journey — SUGAR CUT,” Eshwira said.

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Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal noted that while cutting back on sugar can be a useful step towards healthier eating, it is important to understand how it affects body weight and why such a significant transformation cannot automatically be attributed to one dietary change. “A reduction from 86 kg to 50 kg represents a loss of 36 kg, but whether 50 kg is a healthy weight depends on factors such as height, body composition, medical history and the pace of weight loss. The transformation alone does not reveal what other dietary or lifestyle changes were involved,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.