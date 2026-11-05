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Going from 86 kgs to 50 kg is no small change. A Kochi-based fashion model shared her transformation on Instagram, where she revealed how cutting out sugar helped her go from 86 kgs to 50 kgs. “One small change that made a difference in my transformation journey — SUGAR CUT,” Eshwira said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal noted that while cutting back on sugar can be a useful step towards healthier eating, it is important to understand how it affects body weight and why such a significant transformation cannot automatically be attributed to one dietary change. “A reduction from 86 kg to 50 kg represents a loss of 36 kg, but whether 50 kg is a healthy weight depends on factors such as height, body composition, medical history and the pace of weight loss. The transformation alone does not reveal what other dietary or lifestyle changes were involved,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
Added sugar contributes calories but provides little nutritional value. “Regularly consuming large amounts through sweetened beverages, desserts, confectionery and other processed foods can make it easier to exceed daily energy requirements. Reducing these foods may lower overall calorie intake, particularly when sugary drinks and frequent high-calorie snacks are replaced with more nutritious options,” said Goyal.
However, sugar itself is not the sole cause of weight gain. “Body weight is influenced by overall energy intake and expenditure, food quality, physical activity, sleep, medications, genetics and other individual factors. A person can lose weight while including moderate amounts of sugar in a balanced diet, provided their overall eating pattern supports their goals,” shared Goyal.
It is also important to distinguish added or free sugars from naturally occurring sugars. “The sugar present in whole fruits comes alongside fibre, water and beneficial nutrients, while milk contains naturally occurring lactose along with protein and calcium. These foods do not need to be eliminated simply because someone is trying to lose weight,” said Goyal.
The World Health Organization recommends keeping free sugars below 10 per cent of total daily energy intake, with a further reduction to below 5 per cent suggested for additional health benefits. “Free sugars include sugars added to foods and drinks, as well as those naturally present in honey, syrups, fruit juices and fruit juice concentrates,” said Goyal.
For sustainable weight management, reducing added sugar works best alongside balanced meals, adequate protein, fibre-rich foods, regular physical activity and sufficient sleep. “Resistance training is particularly useful for preserving muscle during weight loss. Severe restriction, on the other hand, can make a diet difficult to maintain and may compromise nutritional adequacy,” Goyal noted.
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While cutting back on added sugar can support weight management, it is not a magic solution, asserted Goyal. “The goal should be to improve the overall quality of the diet, maintain adequate nutrition and develop habits that are sustainable over time, rather than focusing on eliminating a single ingredient,” said Goyal.