7 ways to make the best scrambled eggs of your life

By Ali Slagle

Whether your go-to scrambled eggs are big diner-style curds, custardy and French, or whatever happens in five minutes before the coffee kicks in, there’s a chance they could be doing more for you. Because eggs are a basic, lifesaving kind of food — few ingredients, short cook time, no special gear — even simple tweaks and small additions can amplify their rich, silky comfort. Here are seven upgrades to make the most out of them.

Add Cornstarch: For creamy scrambled eggs that don’t require attentive stirring, beat in a bit of starch. Whether you make a slurry with corn, tapioca or potato starch, it’ll keep the eggs’ proteins from linking and tightening under the heat, which means they will be soft and creamy, even if you overcook them a little.

Brown the Butter: For mornings that call for luxury, you don’t need to spring for fancy butter or coffee drinks with all the bells and whistles. Instead, cook your butter until brown flecks emerge before adding your eggs. Doing so takes just an additional minute or two but will give the eggs a nutty lilt — a little something special — without affecting texture.

Tomato and Egg Noodles. This fast, reliable staple can be even more delicious with these seven surprising hacks. Food styled by Spencer Richards. (Christopher Testani/The New York Times) Tomato and Egg Noodles. This fast, reliable staple can be even more delicious with these seven surprising hacks. Food styled by Spencer Richards. (Christopher Testani/The New York Times)

Add Spices: Scrambled eggs are a fairly neutral base, one that easily leans warm and savory when you add spices. While you could whisk the spices — whole or ground — into the eggs, stirring them into the warm butter first carries their flavor further. You can use a mix of spices, ranging from earthy (cumin, coriander) to smoky (smoked paprika) to hot (cayenne, crushed red pepper).

Turn Off the Heat Early: Blink, and your scrambled eggs can go from tender to chalky and dry, especially if you leave them in the pan, where the residual heat can keep cooking them. One key way to keep them tender is to start plating before they look done. (You’re looking for them to be half wet and half solid.) Their own heat will continue to cook them gently so that, by the time you eat them, they’ll be just right.

Add Something Acidic: To balance the richness of eggs, pair them with something acidic. Options include a squeeze of lemon or lime, a dash of vinegar or hot sauce, a scattering of pickled onions or kimchi, chopped fresh tomatoes, or a tangy cheese like feta.

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Freeze Them Into Burritos: Even on hurried days when cooking is out of the question, scrambled eggs can still be there for you. Anytime you have a spare hour, fold scrambled eggs into big flour tortillas along with cheese, beans and vegetables, and let them cool. Then wrap each burrito in heavy-duty foil, and freeze. When you’re hungry, unwrap them and reheat in the microwave in 30-second bursts or in a 350-degree oven for about 15 minutes.

Bulk Them Up for Dinner: Scrambled eggs can get along with so much more than toast. Promote them to dinner protein and enjoy their softness in everything from rice and noodle dishes to tofu scrambles and taquitos.

Also read | This is what happens when you combine moringa, beetroot and ragi in one meal

RECIPES:

New Mexico Breakfast Burritos



New Mexico Breakfast Burritos. This fast, reliable staple can be even more delicious with these seven surprising hacks (Kelly Marshall/The New York Times) New Mexico Breakfast Burritos. This fast, reliable staple can be even more delicious with these seven surprising hacks (Kelly Marshall/The New York Times)

The breakfast burrito is to New Mexico what the bagel is to New York, or the loco moco is to Hawaii; they are an important part of the state’s culture. While you can find variations of the burrito in New Mexico and beyond, the nonnegotiables are flour tortillas, scrambled eggs and New Mexico green chiles, a red chile sauce or both. (This variation is called “Christmas”). While wrapping eggs and other fillings in a tortilla likely goes back thousands of years, the breakfast burrito earned its place in New Mexican cuisine in the 1970s, when it was served handheld at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, and smothered with cheese and sauce at Tia Sophia’s, a restaurant in Santa Fe. To fit bacon, sausage,carne adovada or another protein, use less potato.By Ali Slagle

Yield: 4 burritos

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

4 large (about 10-inch) flour tortillas

6 tablespoons neutral oil (such as grapeseed or canola), plus more as needed

15 to 16 ounces frozen shredded hash browns

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

4 ounces grated Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese (about 1 cup)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup roasted, chopped New Mexico green chiles (see tip)

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Red or green New Mexico chile sauce, for serving (optional)

Brown Butter Scrambled Eggs. This fast, reliable staple can be even more delicious with these seven surprising hacks. Food styled by Barrett Washburne. (Rachel Vanni/The New York Times) Brown Butter Scrambled Eggs. This fast, reliable staple can be even more delicious with these seven surprising hacks. Food styled by Barrett Washburne. (Rachel Vanni/The New York Times)

Preparation:

1. Heat the oven to 300 degrees. In a medium bowl or measuring cup, whisk the eggs with 3/4 teaspoon salt; season lightly with pepper. Arrange the tortillas on a sheet pan; it’s OK if they’re overlapping or hanging off the pan. Set both aside while you cook the potatoes.

2. In a large (12-inch) nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high. Add half the hash browns and half the onion. Spread into a thin layer on the bottom and up the sides of the skillet. Use a spatula or fork to create a few holes in the hash browns to help steam escape for more browning. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until browned underneath, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip in large sections, add another tablespoon of oil, spread into a thin layer, and cook until browned on the other side, 3 to 5 minutes. If there are areas of the potatoes that are pale on top, flip them so they brown. (Taking your time here ensures the potatoes stay crisp.) Add more oil if the pan looks dry at any point. Divide the potato mixture between 2 tortillas in a line down the center, leaving a 1-inch border.

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3. Repeat step 2 with the remaining 3 tablespoons oil, plus the potatoes and onions, then divide them between the 2 remaining tortillas. Sprinkle the cheese over the potatoes and tortillas, then transfer to the oven to warm while you cook the eggs.

4. In the same skillet, melt the butter over medium-low and swirl to coat. Pour in the eggs and cook without touching until the eggs around the edges of the pan are set, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, fold and scrape across the pan to form big, fluffy curds, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

5. Transfer the tortillas to plates or, for portable or make-ahead burritos, transfer to individual squares of parchment paper. Spoon the eggs in a line next to the potatoes, then add the chiles (about 2 tablespoons per tortilla). Working with one tortilla at a time, fold the tortilla’s short sides over the filling, then fold the bottom of the tortilla snugly up and over the filling. Tightly roll away from you until the entire burrito is secure. If using parchment, wrap tightly in parchment. Repeat with the remaining burritos and enjoy. The potatoes may start to get soggy, but the burritos will stay warm for about 20 minutes. (Alternatively, you can refrigerate the burritos for up to 24 hours and reheat in the microwave or oven.) Serve with red or green New Mexico chile sauce, if desired.

TIP: If you can’t find fresh or jarred New Mexico chiles (the most common is Hatch), char Anaheim chiles, scrape away the skins and seeds, and chop, or use canned and drained diced green chiles.

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Brown Butter Scrambled Eggs



Cheesy Potato Breakfast Tacos. This fast, reliable staple can be even more delicious with these seven surprising hacks. Food Stylist: Barrett Washburne. (Nico Schinco/The New York Times) Cheesy Potato Breakfast Tacos. This fast, reliable staple can be even more delicious with these seven surprising hacks. Food Stylist: Barrett Washburne. (Nico Schinco/The New York Times)

There is absolutely nothing wrong with unadorned scrambled eggs, but here are two luxurious yet simple twists to consider: One, brown the butter in the pan, as dark as a dark chocolate, before adding the eggs. This will bring out the nutty sweetness of the butter. Then, to keep the eggs from veering too buttery, dot the finished scramble with vinegar. It provides the tang of hot sauce in a subtler way, so as not to distract from our main character, those silky eggs.

By Ali Slagle

Yield: 2 servings

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

Salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Red or white wine vinegar

Preparation:

1. In a liquid measuring cup or small bowl, whisk together the eggs and a pinch of salt until homogenous. Set aside.

2. Melt the butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once it’s foaming, use a spatula to stir constantly until the sputtering subsides and the butter is speckled the color of dark chocolate, 2 to 4 minutes. Immediately pour in the eggs. Let sit undisturbed until the edges look cooked, less than 30 seconds, then turn off the heat and use the spatula to fold and scrape across the pan until big, set but still-shiny curds form, about 1 minute. Season with a few drops of vinegar.

Migas

Migas. This fast, reliable staple can be even more delicious with these seven surprising hacks. Food Stylist: Simon Andrews. (Christopher Testani/The New York Times) Migas. This fast, reliable staple can be even more delicious with these seven surprising hacks. Food Stylist: Simon Andrews. (Christopher Testani/The New York Times)

In a world full of breakfast scrambles, migas is a quick, flavorful dish that deserves to be in your rotation. Pieces of tortillas (leftovers are perfect here) are pan-fried then mixed with cheesy eggs studded with softened jalapeño, onion and fragrant garlic. Together they make a filling breakfast of pantry ingredients that goes from stove to table in about 30 minutes. If you like your jalapeños on the spicier side, keep some of the seeds in while dicing. Just be careful to keep your hands away from your eyes in the process. If you’d like to top your migas, cotija, onion and cilantro are all great candidates but you can also go the extra mile and add your salsa of preference. If you’re in the mood for something smoky and blended, try a salsa taquera. If you desire a salsa with a bit more freshness, try a salsa fresca — just be mindful of the amount of jalapeños in both.

By Kia Damon

Yield: 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil

6 (4-inch) corn tortillas

1 small yellow onion, diced (about 1 cup)

1 jalapeño, seeded if desired, and diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tablespoon ground cumin

Salt and black pepper

6 large eggs

1/4 cup whole milk

1 cup shredded cheese, such as Mexican blend or cheddar

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Diced red onion, Cotija, cilantro and salsa, for serving (optional)

Preparation:

1. Heat butter and 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Tear the tortillas into 1-inch pieces and add them to the pan, fanning them out so they all touch the oil and butter. Fry, using a spatula to flip and shift the tortillas around, until crispy and browned, about 5 minutes.

2. Move the tortillas to one side of the pan, add the remaining tablespoon oil and then the onion and jalapeño. Cook, stirring often, until the onion is translucent and the jalapeño is softened, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring often, until softened, 2 minutes. Season with cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper, and stir to combine with the tortillas, then turn the heat down to low.

3. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk. Follow with the shredded cheese, whisking to combine. Turn the heat up to medium-low and slowly pour the egg mixture into the pan, using a spatula to move the eggs around as they begin to cook. Continue to softly scramble the eggs, incorporating them with the other ingredients and pulling the pan off the heat when they’re solid but still a little runny, about 7 minutes. The residual heat will continue to cook the eggs without toughening or drying them out.

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4. Serve immediately, garnished with red onion, Cotija, cilantro and salsa if desired.

Cheesy Eggs on Toast

Cheesy Eggs on Toast. This fast, reliable staple can be even more delicious with these seven surprising hacks. Food Stylist: Monica Pierini. (Julia Gartland/The New York Times) Cheesy Eggs on Toast. This fast, reliable staple can be even more delicious with these seven surprising hacks. Food Stylist: Monica Pierini. (Julia Gartland/The New York Times)

You don’t even need a toaster to make perfect toast. Crisping bread in a skillet — in melted butter, of course — gives it a tasty brown crunch and leaves you with a hot pan ready to scramble eggs. Be sure to swipe up all the butter and crumbs with the toasted bread when you take it out to keep the eggs nice and golden. Because more butter is added to the pan at the same time as the eggs, it melts slowly into the eggs while you stir them, leaving you with a creamy mix that ends up even creamier when cheese is melted in at the very end.

By Genevieve Ko

Yield: 1 serving

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

Salt and pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 slice bread

1/4 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, Monterey Jack or a blend)

Preparation:

1. Crack the eggs into a bowl and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Beat with a fork until evenly yellow. Leave the bowl next to the stove while you make the toast.

2. In a small nonstick skillet, melt a thin slice of the butter over medium-low heat. Swipe the bread in the melted butter to soak it all up. Let sit until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Add another thin slice of butter to the pan then flip the bread, swiping it in the newly melted butter until it’s all soaked up. Turn the heat to the lowest setting and let the bread sit until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

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3. Add the remaining butter and the eggs and cook, stirring gently and constantly with a wooden spoon, until the butter melts and the eggs are half wet and half solid, 15 to 45 seconds. Turn off the heat, add the cheese and continue stirring until the mixture is creamy but no longer wet, about 30 to 45 seconds. Scrape onto the toast right away and enjoy.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.