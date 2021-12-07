From amla to ber: Nutritionist shares top 5 winter foods

Winters are the perfect time to indulge in year-end festivities, eat good food and rejoice with your loved ones. But it must not be forgotten that the season is also when issues like common cold, cough and fever become increasingly common.

Hence, to keep seasonal illnesses at bay, it is important to eat foods that are rich in antioxidants and other essential nutrients. To help you with the same, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to social media to list out 5 superfoods to keep healthy this winter!

Check out what they are:

Top 5 #winterfoods – 1. Amla- fights infections, the king of winter

2. Sugarcane- rejuvenates the liver, gives glowing skin

3. Ber- strengthens the immune system (good for kids who fall sick often)

4. Tamarind- a great digestive

Amla or Indian gooseberries

Well-known for its nutritional quality, amla is packed with the goodness of vitamin c. The ‘king of winters’ can help fight infections and is also good for hair fall, digestion, and eyesight. Abundantly found during winters, amla can be had in the form of chyawanprash, sherbet or even a morabba.

Sugarcane

Sugarcane is not only delicious but also extremely refreshing. “Our oldest detox food, rejuvenates the liver and keeps the skin glowing in the winter sun,” she said.

Ber or Indian jujube

They help strengthen the immune system and are particularly great for kids who fall sick frequently. It’s unique taste ensures diversity in our diet and encourage us to try out different flavours.

Chincha or tamarind

This delightful ingredient is a hit eaten by itself or even as a flavouring agent. Rich in magnesium, iron and vitamin C, it is a great digestive aid and it’s seeds can be turned into a delicious beverage when mixed with buttermilk.

Til or sesame seeds

Used extensively in savoury and sweet foods alike, sesame seeds are a healthy and versatile ingredient. Enriched with essential fats, til is great for the winters as it strengthens bones and joints and helps to keep them healthy.

