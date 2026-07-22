5 vegetables you should avoid buying during the monsoon

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Leafy greens, salads and fresh vegetables are staples of a healthy diet. But when the monsoon arrives, they can be the perfect recipe for infections.
“As a homoeopathic physician, I see a noticeable rise in digestive complaints during the monsoon,” Dr Deeksha Katiyar, Co-Founder, WeClinic Homoeopathy, tells indianexpress.com.
The physician points out that it is not just the vegetable that should be blamed, but the “excess moisture, poor storage, and improper handling” as the main culprits behind vegetable-induced infections during the rainy season.
Does that mean that all vegetables are riskier during rains? “I wouldn’t say you need to stop eating vegetables during the monsoon. In fact, vegetables should continue to be a regular part of your diet,” assures Dt. Richa Sharma, Senior Dietician, Kailash Deepak Hospital.
“However, there are certain varieties that need a little extra caution because the rainy season creates the perfect conditions for bacteria, fungi, parasites, and insects to grow,” the dietician adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Here are the five types of vegetables she recommends you should avoid buying during the monsoon.
Spinach, fenugreek (methi), mustard greens, coriander, lettuce and cabbage are among the vegetables that require the most care during the rainy season.
“Their leaves have several layers where mud, moisture, and tiny insects can get trapped. If they aren’t washed thoroughly and cooked properly, they may increase the risk of stomach infections, diarrhea, and food poisoning,” says Sharma.
Dr Katiyar echoes this and adds that the “excess moisture” makes them more likely to trap mud, insects and microbes, making them harder to clean thoroughly.
Cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, onions and beetroot are nutritious foods, but experts advise exercising caution when eating them raw, especially outside the home.
” Since these vegetables aren’t cooked, any germs on their surface can easily make their way into your digestive system,” Sharma points out.
If you enjoy salads, prepare them fresh at home after washing them thoroughly under running water.
Convenience comes at a cost during the monsoon. Experts recommend avoiding pre-cut vegetables that have been sitting out for hours.
“The combination of heat and humidity during the monsoon allows bacteria to multiply much faster, making these foods more likely to spoil,” the dietician explains.
Even the healthiest vegetables can become unsafe if they are stored or handled improperly.
Sharma advises avoiding produce sold at places where “hygiene is questionable or where vegetables may have been exposed to contaminated water”, as this increases the risk of contamination.
Before adding vegetables to your shopping basket, inspect them carefully. Avoid produce that appears wilted, excessively wet, slimy, mouldy, damaged by insects or has an unpleasant smell.
According to Dr Katiyar, these are signs that the vegetables may already be spoiling, and the damp weather can accelerate bacterial and fungal growth.
“Vegetables with a natural outer covering, such as bottle gourd (lauki), ridge gourd (turai), pumpkin, ash gourd, and pointed gourd (parwal), are generally a safer choice because the edible portion remains protected until peeling,” Dr Katiyar tells indianexpress.com.
Fresh, seasonal vegetables that are cooked well are also a better choice than raw preparations during the rainy season.
The good news is that vegetables considered riskier during the monsoon don’t have to be completely avoided.
Dr Katiyar recommends washing vegetables thoroughly under running water, paying special attention to leafy greens by cleaning each leaf individually. ” Cooking vegetables well is preferable during the monsoon, as heat helps reduce harmful microorganisms.”
It is also advised to not wash vegetables with soap or detergents.
“If needed, a food-grade vegetable wash or a mild baking soda solution followed by clean water is sufficient,” Dr Katiyar notes.
With these simple precautions, you can continue enjoying vegetables throughout the monsoon while lowering your risk of seasonal stomach infections.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.