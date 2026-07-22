5 vegetables you should avoid buying during the monsoon

Risky vegetables during monsoon which you should avoid (Ai generated image)

Leafy greens, salads and fresh vegetables are staples of a healthy diet. But when the monsoon arrives, they can be the perfect recipe for infections.

“As a homoeopathic physician, I see a noticeable rise in digestive complaints during the monsoon,” Dr Deeksha Katiyar, Co-Founder, WeClinic Homoeopathy, tells indianexpress.com.

The physician points out that it is not just the vegetable that should be blamed, but the “excess moisture, poor storage, and improper handling” as the main culprits behind vegetable-induced infections during the rainy season.

Does that mean that all vegetables are riskier during rains? “I wouldn’t say you need to stop eating vegetables during the monsoon. In fact, vegetables should continue to be a regular part of your diet,” assures Dt. Richa Sharma, Senior Dietician, Kailash Deepak Hospital.