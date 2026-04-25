5 subtle signs you have a vitamin D deficiency

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In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, feeling tired or run-down is often dismissed as stress, lack of sleep, or overwork. But what if these everyday symptoms are pointing to something deeper? According to Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Director & Head, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare, many people unknowingly live with Vitamin D deficiency because its early signs are subtle and easy to ignore.
“The symptoms are often vague and overlap with daily fatigue or stress, which is why they are frequently overlooked,” says Dr Chaudhry. “But identifying them early is crucial for long-term bone and overall health.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
One of the earliest signs is constant fatigue that doesn’t improve with rest. “People often assume they’re just tired due to work or lifestyle, but if low energy persists despite adequate sleep, it could indicate a deficiency,” explains Dr Chaudhry.
Another commonly ignored symptom is muscle weakness—especially in areas like the thighs or lower back. “Patients may feel heaviness or reduced strength without any clear reason,” says Dr Chaudhry. “This is often brushed off as ageing or lack of exercise, but vitamin D plays a key role in muscle function.”
Generalised aches, stiffness, or dull bone pain are often mistaken for poor posture or physical strain.
“Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and bone health,” Dr Chaudhry notes. “A deficiency can manifest as vague musculoskeletal pain that people tend to ignore.”
While less obvious, increased hair fall and subtle mood changes can also signal a deficiency.
“People may experience irritability, low motivation, or mild depressive symptoms,” says Dr Chaudhry. “These are often attributed to stress, but nutritional deficiencies can also play a role.”
A weakened immune response is another red flag. “If you find yourself falling sick often or taking longer to recover, it may be linked to low vitamin D levels,” he explains. “Immunity is closely tied to adequate nutrient levels.”
“Fatigue related to vitamin D deficiency is usually persistent and not relieved by rest,” says Dr Chaudhry. “It is often accompanied by muscle pain, joint discomfort, and reduced stamina in everyday activities.” He adds that mood changes and lack of motivation may also coexist, making it different from temporary exhaustion.
“People with limited sun exposure, such as those working indoors or living in urban settings, are at higher risk,” explains Dr Chaudhry. “Individuals with darker skin tones require more sunlight for adequate vitamin D synthesis.”
He also highlights that:
Ignoring symptoms for too long can have long-term consequences. “If these signs persist for several weeks despite adequate rest and a balanced diet, it’s advisable to get tested,” says Dr Chaudhry. “A simple blood test can confirm vitamin D levels.”
In mild cases, simple changes can make a difference. “Sunlight exposure, dietary improvements, and fortified foods can help restore levels,” Dr Chaudhry explains. “Foods like dairy, fatty fish, and fortified products are beneficial.”
However, he cautions that not all cases can be managed with diet alone. “In moderate to severe deficiency, supplementation under medical supervision is often necessary,” he says. “Delaying treatment can impact bone density, immunity, and overall health.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.