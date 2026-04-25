5 subtle signs you have a vitamin D deficiency

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, feeling tired or run-down is often dismissed as stress, lack of sleep, or overwork. But what if these everyday symptoms are pointing to something deeper? According to Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Director & Head, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare, many people unknowingly live with Vitamin D deficiency because its early signs are subtle and easy to ignore.

“The symptoms are often vague and overlap with daily fatigue or stress, which is why they are frequently overlooked,” says Dr Chaudhry. “But identifying them early is crucial for long-term bone and overall health.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.