5 must-try cooling summer recipes from North East India which are not drinks!

Indian summer recipes focus on light, cooling mealsthat help hydration, digestion and comfort during peak heat (Image: Gemini)

When the heat rises, Indian kitchens naturally shift towards lighter, cooling meals. Instead of heavy spices, traditional recipes rely on ingredients like raw mango, curd, and greens that help the body stay hydrated and balanced.

Chef Ranjan Majumdar, executive chef of Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati, said, “Summer in the Indian subcontinent calls for a culinary change that complements the internal cooling process of the human body.”

He adds that the focus moves “away from heat-inducing spices like cloves or dried ginger, to natural sours, and alkaline bases that hydrate the system and maintain digestive health during peak humidity”.

Here are five traditional, non-drink recipes, suggested by Majumdar, that do just that. The recipes, as per the chef, highlight the use of traditional techniques, which include “light poaching, raw mashing, and the use of indigenous cooling agents” to counter the rising temperatures.