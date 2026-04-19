5 must-try cooling summer recipes from North East India which are not drinks!

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When the heat rises, Indian kitchens naturally shift towards lighter, cooling meals. Instead of heavy spices, traditional recipes rely on ingredients like raw mango, curd, and greens that help the body stay hydrated and balanced.
Chef Ranjan Majumdar, executive chef of Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati, said, “Summer in the Indian subcontinent calls for a culinary change that complements the internal cooling process of the human body.”
He adds that the focus moves “away from heat-inducing spices like cloves or dried ginger, to natural sours, and alkaline bases that hydrate the system and maintain digestive health during peak humidity”.
Here are five traditional, non-drink recipes, suggested by Majumdar, that do just that. The recipes, as per the chef, highlight the use of traditional techniques, which include “light poaching, raw mashing, and the use of indigenous cooling agents” to counter the rising temperatures.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
A light and tangy fish curry from Assam, Masor Tenga is known for its refreshing sourness, often derived from tomatoes or lime. Unlike rich gravies, this dish is thin, mildly spiced, and easy to digest—perfect for hot days.
This simple, comforting dish is made by boiling raw bananas and mashing them with onions, green chillies, mustard oil, and coriander. The result is a mildly spiced, earthy preparation that is both filling and gentle on the stomach. Its minimal cooking and use of mustard oil give it a distinct flavour while keeping it light for summer digestion.
Made with finely chopped mustard greens, this dish is cooked quickly with minimal spices like turmeric, red chilli, and asafoetida. The greens are sautéed just enough to retain their nutrients and freshness. Light, fibre-rich, and easy to digest, it pairs well with rice and is a staple in many eastern Indian households during warmer months.
Remove the tough stem from the base of the greens. Wash the leaves in water twice or thrice to make sure they are absolutely clean.
Amlu combines soft, cooked lentils with raw mango slices, creating a balance of protein and tanginess.
The dish is light, slightly sour, and comforting—ideal for days when appetite dips due to heat. Raw mango not only adds flavour but also provides a cooling effect, making this a smart seasonal choice.
This dish brings together smoky roasted eggplant and chilled curd, creating a refreshing contrast of flavours.
The eggplant is roasted until soft, mashed, and then mixed into cool yoghurt, seasoned with roasted cumin, black salt, and fresh mint. The result is a creamy, cooling dish that feels light yet satisfying.
Chef Majumdar emphasises that such dishes are rooted in seasonal wisdom. “The following recipes highlight the use of traditional techniques… and the use of indigenous cooling agents to counter the rising temperatures.”
In many ways, Indian regional cuisines already offer the perfect blueprint for summer eating—simple, balanced, and naturally cooling without relying on elaborate ingredients.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.