5-minute recipe: End your day with this decadent eggless chocolate cake

A quintessential dessert, chocolate cake is food for the soul.

Sinful, decadent and mouth wateringly delicious, chocolate cakes need no introduction. They usually feature a soft, moist texture on the inside and a choice of frosting on top, ranging from a royal icing, a glaze or even buttercream frosting.

While luxurious to eat, this particular dessert is time-consuming and may require you to set aside a couple of hours from your already hectic schedule. As such, how does a 5-minute, microwave chocolate cake recipe sound?

Chef Meghna Kamdar took to Instagram to share a decadent chocolate cake recipe, made without eggs. Take a look at her post here:

“Five minutes is all you need to create this beautiful soft eggless chocolate cake. And chocolate ganache and berries on top will create a beautiful texture in the mouth”, she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Chef’s note: “The texture of this microwave cake is a little different than a regularly baked cake in OTG; but in terms of taste it is simply delicious.”

Ingredients for the cake

Plain flour (maida) — 2 cups

Baking powder — 2 tsp

Instant coffee powder — 1 tsp

Cocoa powder (unsweetened) — ¼ cup

Castor sugar (alternatively powdered sugar can be used) — ¾ cup

Oil (odourless) — ½ cup

Warm water — 2 cups

Dark chocolate (melted) — 200 gm

Fresh cream (at room temperature) — 100 gm

Strawberries — 12-15

Blueberries — 8-10

Method for the cake

*Take a bowl and add 2 cups of plain flour, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp instant coffee powder, 1/4 cup cocoa powder. Mix well.

*Take another bowl and add the castor sugar and half a cup of odorless oil. Mix well.

*Now strain and add dry ingredients into the wet ingredient batter. Whisk well to avoid getting lumps.

*Take a microwave safe plate or tray and grease with oil. Place a parchment paper on it and bake for 5 minutes in a microwave.

*Rest the cake for 10 minutes after taking it out of the microwave.

For the chocolate ganache and toppings

*Melt 200 gms of dark chocolate and mix in 100 gms of fresh cream with the melted chocolate to make ganache.

*Demould the cake onto the plate and set aside.

*Pour ganache in a piping bag and proceed to spread evenly on the cake in concentric circles.

*Decorate the cake with fresh strawberries, blueberries and a mint leaf.

Bon apetit!

