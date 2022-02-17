5-minute recipe: End your day with this decadent eggless chocolate cake

February 17, 2022 9:40:04 pm
A quintessential dessert, chocolate cake is food for the soul.
Sinful, decadent and mouth wateringly delicious, chocolate cakes need no introduction. They usually feature a soft, moist texture on the inside and a choice of frosting on top, ranging from a royal icing, a glaze or even buttercream frosting.
While luxurious to eat, this particular dessert is time-consuming and may require you to set aside a couple of hours from your already hectic schedule. As such, how does a 5-minute, microwave chocolate cake recipe sound?
Chef Meghna Kamdar took to Instagram to share a decadent chocolate cake recipe, made without eggs. Take a look at her post here:
“Five minutes is all you need to create this beautiful soft eggless chocolate cake. And chocolate ganache and berries on top will create a beautiful texture in the mouth”, she wrote in her Instagram caption.
Chef’s note: “The texture of this microwave cake is a little different than a regularly baked cake in OTG; but in terms of taste it is simply delicious.”
Ingredients for the cake
Plain flour (maida) — 2 cups
Baking powder — 2 tsp
Instant coffee powder — 1 tsp
Cocoa powder (unsweetened) — ¼ cup
Castor sugar (alternatively powdered sugar can be used) — ¾ cup
Oil (odourless) — ½ cup
Warm water — 2 cups
Dark chocolate (melted) — 200 gm
Fresh cream (at room temperature) — 100 gm
Strawberries — 12-15
Blueberries — 8-10
Method for the cake
*Take a bowl and add 2 cups of plain flour, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp instant coffee powder, 1/4 cup cocoa powder. Mix well.
*Take another bowl and add the castor sugar and half a cup of odorless oil. Mix well.
*Now strain and add dry ingredients into the wet ingredient batter. Whisk well to avoid getting lumps.
*Take a microwave safe plate or tray and grease with oil. Place a parchment paper on it and bake for 5 minutes in a microwave.
*Rest the cake for 10 minutes after taking it out of the microwave.
For the chocolate ganache and toppings
*Melt 200 gms of dark chocolate and mix in 100 gms of fresh cream with the melted chocolate to make ganache.
*Demould the cake onto the plate and set aside.
*Pour ganache in a piping bag and proceed to spread evenly on the cake in concentric circles.
*Decorate the cake with fresh strawberries, blueberries and a mint leaf.
Bon apetit!
