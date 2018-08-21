For a fruity flavour: Savour these 5 kiwi recipes that are high on nutrition

Try these five lip-smacking dishes kiwi dishes at home that add a healthy twist. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Try these five lip-smacking dishes kiwi dishes at home that add a healthy twist. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Kiwis are loaded with nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, folate, fibre, potassium. The vibrant green fruit is as healthy as it is pleasing to the eye. These sweet fruits also have cancer-preventing properties. With its palatable little dark seeds, this superfood helps in treating asthma and dengue, boosts digestion to keeps blood pressure levels in control.

Did you know kiwi is also known as Chinese gooseberry? Here are five delicious fruit snacks curated by Chilean Kiwis to try at home this weekend:

The KoCo Popsicle

This chocolate-fruit combo calls for three ingredients — kiwi, dark chocolate and coconut oil. You can spice it up by adding nuts or coconut flakes sprinkled on top.

Ingredients

6 — Peeled kiwifruits

1/4 cup — Coconut oil

Popsicle sticks or lollipop sticks

1 cup — Dark chocolate

Method

*Slice the peeled kiwis into rounds with a lollipop stick in each one.

*Place on a tray lined with wax paper or parchment. Freeze for at least 4 hours and up to 48 hours.

*In a glass bowl, melt the chocolate and the coconut oil over a pan of simmering water. You can also melt this in the microwave at no more than 50% power for 15-30 seconds at a time.

*Dip each frozen kiwi into the melted chocolate. The chocolate will harden within a few moments of being dipped. Eat immediately or re-freeze.

Kiwi Frost

One of the simplest kiwi recipes, all it requires is kiwis, sugar (optional), water and a few mint leaves.

Ingredients

1 — Sliced kiwi

1/2 cup — water

2 tsp — sugar

1 tsp — lemon juice

Ice

Method

*Peel the kiwis, slice them and then add those chunks in a gallon-sized baggie and place in the freezer for about 2 hours.

*Mix water and sugar together in a small cup until the sugar completely dissolves.

*Pour the water/sugar mixture into the bag, then reseal.

*Smash the kiwi/water/sugar, break it up until it makes a nice, smooth mash, and pour twice as much water. Your slushy is ready to quench your thirst this summer.

The Green and Gold Kebabs

Easy to make, this one includes pineapples, kiwis and caramel sauce.

Ingredients

1 — Sliced kiwifruit

Half sliced pineapple

2 tsp — Caramel sauce

Method

*Take 6 ounces pineapple and 2 Kiwi fruits, peeled and cut into diagonal slices and 3 tablespoons of caramel sauce.

*Thread the fruit alternately onto wooden skewers. Place the skewers on the serving plate and drizzle with caramel sauce.

The ‘Turkiwi’ Snack

With just 14 per cent carbs and 20 per cent fibre, the turkey and kiwi snack is a healthy alternative to beat your hunger pangs.

Ingredients

2 slices — Whole wheat bread

1 tsp — Butter

2 — Lettuce leaves

2 — Turkey ham (sliced)

1 — Carrot (grated)

1 — Sliced kiwi

Mint Leaves

Method

*You just need 2 slices of whole-wheat bread, 1 tablespoon butter, lettuce leaves, 2 ounces of sliced turkey ham, 1 medium grated carrot, 1 sliced Kiwi and mint sprigs.

*All you need to do is toast the bread and then slightly coat with butter.

*Arrange lettuce leaves and turkey on top and add carrot and kiwi to salvage yourself from those odd hour cravings.

KIWAH! Smoothie

Tired after a long day? This kiwi smoothie will help you refresh and keep you healthy.

Ingredients

2 cups — Seedless watermelon chunks

2 — Kiwis (peeled and chopped)

2 cups — Vanilla yogurt

1 cup — Ice

3 sprigs — Fresh mint for garnish

Method

*Pick a handful of fresh blackberries, 2-3 slices of watermelon, 1 kiwifruit and few mint leaves.

*Place all of the ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth and pour into a glasses and garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

*With antioxidant-rich ingredients like blackberries, watermelon, kiwi, a glass of this smoothie will robust your energy levels.

