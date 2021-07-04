July 4: Check out five quintessential American foods that embody this iconic day

Fourth of July is one of the most important holidays in America and so is the food prepared on this day. (Photo: Unsplash)

Every year on July 4, people in the United States gather to celebrate Independence Day. On this day in 1776, Declaration of Independence was passed which entailed 13 North American colonies to be politically separated from the Great Britain. Like every major holiday, the American day of independence also has its fair share of tradition and food. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular meals of the day.

Hot dogs

The hot dog is one of America's most popular foods. (Photo: Pixabay)

This iconic dish consists of a sausage that is either smoked or grilled, placed in between a long-sliced bun and showered with your favourite condiments. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay posted a video of the same, ushering in the July 4 weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) Burgers The burger is a Cheese-filled, meaty bundle of savoury decadence. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hot dogs and burgers are about as American as you can get. A succulent seasoned juicy grilled patty with lettuce, mustard and some of your favourite veggies served in between toasted brioche buns is too much for anyone to resist.

Celebrity cook Rachael Ray made some mouth watering burgers which she displayed on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachael Ray (@rachaelray)

Watch how it is prepared:

BBQ ribs

Pork ribs are one of the most succulent delicacies you can find in America. (Photo: Pixabay)

Tender and succulent pork ribs painstakingly cooked on a grill for hours until they literally peel of the bone can get one hungry just reading about it. Add your favourite seasoning, and flavour it with the your favourite sauces to make it even better. This timeless barbeque classic is especially popular on July 4.

Here’s a delicious recipe for ribs by Gordon Ramsay himself:

Buffalo wings

It is difficult to find a finger food as delicious and convenient as buffalo wings (Photo: Pixabay)

This list wouldn’t really be complete without the quintessential American finger food, buffalo wings. This dish is made from chicken wings which are smoked and grilled. The buffalo wing is an integral part of American cuisine and hence makes for a no-brainer entry into this list.

Here’s a recipe you can try next time:

Potato salad

The creamy goodness of a well made potato salad is a must try. (Source: Pixabay)

The humble potato salad is an essential in every July 4 meal. The best part of this is, far from being boring one can add anything from eggs to bacon to jazz it up.

Watch Jamie Oliver teach you how to make three different types of potato salad:

