Treat yourself to these 4-ingredients homemade bounty bars

Enjoy this easy recipe today! (Source: Shivesh Bhatia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Who doesn’t like a bit of sweetness added to their day? If you are a chocolate lover, you surely would have tried numerous chocolate recipes to add that extra zing to a regular day. Instead of regular chocolate, how about indulging in some bounty bars that can provide the much-needed crunch to your day? Here’s a simple and easy recipe that we thought you would like to try.

Bakery chef Shivesh Bhatia recently shared an easy recipe to make the delectable dessert.

Here’s what Bhatia said: “One of my favorite chocolate bars has to be a classic bounty bar. I absolutely love pairing chocolate with coconut and the result of one such recent recipe were these easy homemade bounty bars. Made with simple ingredients, I know that you’ll be whipping up these delicious bounty bars every other day!”

Take a look.

Ingredients

For six mini bars

1 1/2 cup – Shredded coconut

1/2 cup – Condensed milk

2 cups – Melted chocolate

A pinch of salt

Method

*In a clean bowl, take the shredded coconut and add condensed milk to it.

*Using a spatula, mix both the ingredients till you get a sticky mixture.

*Scoop some of this mixture out and shape them into bars using your hands.

*After shaping, put the bars on a tray and refrigerate for an hour.

*Chop the chocolate into fine pieces.

*Melt your chocolate on a double boiler and add in a pinch of sea salt.

*Dunk the bars in the melted chocolate, making sure it’s coated properly on all sides. You can also put the bars on a wire rack and pour the melted chocolate on the bars.

*Let the excess chocolate drip and place the bars on a tray lined with parchment paper.

*Using an offset spatula, make three lines on top of the bounty bars.

*Refrigerate for about an hour.

Would you like to snack on these?

World Chocolate Day 2020: Make this easy, decadent recipe

Keto-friendly recipe: Bake healthy gluten-free almond chocolate chip cookies

Try this super easy three-ingredient chocolate truffle recipe

Love cookies and brownies equally? This eggless chocolate brookie recipe is all you need

Would you like some easy low carb and high protein cookies?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd