Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021

Relish this 4-ingredient, 4-step dessert after work today (recipe inside)

Gorge on this delicious dessert that can be made in a jiffy!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 2, 2021 6:20:43 pm
Dark Chocolate Yogurt Mousse, Dark Chocolate Yogurt Mousse recipe, how to make dessert, simple dessert recipe, easy dessert, easy recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, after work recipes,Here's how to make the delectable dessert. (Source: Chef Vineet Bhatia)

We all want to make weekdays interesting, especially after a hectic workday. While going out and partying may not really be possible at this time, you can always whip up a simple dessert at home to add some sweetness to an otherwise mundane day.

Chef Vineet Bhatia shared a simple 4-ingredient recipe that is sure to make you smile!

Here’s how to make Dark Chocolate Yogurt Mousse.

Ingredients

50g – Dark chocolate (70% cacao), melted
50g – Honey
150g – 0% fat yogurt, whisked
3 – Egg whites, whisked till fluffy

Method

*Mix together dark chocolate, honey, and yoghurt until smooth.
*Gradually fold in whipped egg whites, mix gently until smooth.
*Set in bowls and refrigerate for an hour or until it sets.
*Grate dark chocolate on top.

Would you like to try?

