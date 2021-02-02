Relish this 4-ingredient, 4-step dessert after work today (recipe inside)

We all want to make weekdays interesting, especially after a hectic workday. While going out and partying may not really be possible at this time, you can always whip up a simple dessert at home to add some sweetness to an otherwise mundane day.
Chef Vineet Bhatia shared a simple 4-ingredient recipe that is sure to make you smile!
Here’s how to make Dark Chocolate Yogurt Mousse.
Ingredients
50g – Dark chocolate (70% cacao), melted
50g – Honey
150g – 0% fat yogurt, whisked
3 – Egg whites, whisked till fluffy
Method
*Mix together dark chocolate, honey, and yoghurt until smooth.
*Gradually fold in whipped egg whites, mix gently until smooth.
*Set in bowls and refrigerate for an hour or until it sets.
*Grate dark chocolate on top.
Would you like to try?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.