Relish this 4-ingredient, 4-step dessert after work today (recipe inside)

We all want to make weekdays interesting, especially after a hectic workday. While going out and partying may not really be possible at this time, you can always whip up a simple dessert at home to add some sweetness to an otherwise mundane day.

Chef Vineet Bhatia shared a simple 4-ingredient recipe that is sure to make you smile!

Here’s how to make Dark Chocolate Yogurt Mousse.

Ingredients

50g – Dark chocolate (70% cacao), melted

50g – Honey

150g – 0% fat yogurt, whisked

3 – Egg whites, whisked till fluffy

Method

*Mix together dark chocolate, honey, and yoghurt until smooth.

*Gradually fold in whipped egg whites, mix gently until smooth.

*Set in bowls and refrigerate for an hour or until it sets.

*Grate dark chocolate on top.

Would you like to try?

