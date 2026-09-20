4 common tea-drinking habits that may be doing more harm than good

From adding too much sugar to drinking tea immediately after meals, certain habits may affect its benefits (Image Source: Unsplash)

Tea can be a healthy beverage when consumed in moderation, thanks to its antioxidants and other compounds that may support overall health. However, how and when you drink your tea can make a significant difference. Certain common habits may reduce its potential benefits or cause discomfort in some people.

Understanding when and how you drink tea can help ensure that a potentially healthy habit doesn’t work against your well-being.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Common mistakes people make while drinking tea that may reduce its benefits

Dr NK Soni, Senior Consultant & HOD – Internal Medicine & Diabetology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Omega-1, Greater Noida, says, “Tea can certainly be part of a healthy routine, but moderation, timing and preparation matter. Choosing less sugar, avoiding very strong tea and maintaining an appropriate gap from meals can help make tea drinking a healthier habit.”