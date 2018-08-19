Scientists found 3200-year-old cheese in Egypt, but eating it might kill you

A team of scientists, led by University of Catania and Cairo University archaeologist Enrico Greco, dug out cheese that was tucked away for 3200 years in the tomb of an ancient Egyptian Ptahmes but it might be deadly. (Source: File Photo) A team of scientists, led by University of Catania and Cairo University archaeologist Enrico Greco, dug out cheese that was tucked away for 3200 years in the tomb of an ancient Egyptian Ptahmes but it might be deadly. (Source: File Photo)

Old cheese is good cheese. But the question is exactly how old qualifies for it? We are not sure if chomping on a 3200-year-old buried cheese is a good idea.

A team of scientists, led by University of Catania and Cairo University archaeologist Enrico Greco, dug out cheese that was tucked away for 3200 years in the tomb of an ancient Egyptian Ptahmes, who was the mayor of Memphis back in the 13th century BCE. The tomb was first unearthed in 1885 but it was lost due to shifting sand dunes.

The rock solid mysterious cheese, as researchers have confirmed, is the oldest cheese in the world to be discovered till now. In case you were wondering where to go in order to get this cheese served on your plate, allow us to move your cheese.

Researchers warn that the 3200-year-old dairy product might not be, sadly, safe to eat. The cheese, according to a team of researchers, might be laced with a potentially fatal bacterial infection called brucellosis, which is spread by eating unpasteurized or raw dairy products and undercooked meat of infected animals. Brucella melitensis is known to be the potentially deadly disease brucellosis, which can cause a fever, stomach ache, cough, and other unpleasant symptoms.

If you’re of the view that the most adventurous and dedicated cheese connoisseurs may pull out from getting a taste of it at this point of time, you could not be more wrong. Netizens want a bite of this old, solid cheese and are ready to fight the bacteria for a taste of it.

Cheese, like many call it, is milk’s leap towards immortality. But when you get hold of a cheese that identifies as immortal, would you want its stink and taste?

