Have you tried these yoghurt-based summer drinks?

Chilled, refreshing drinks is one of the best ways to beat the summer heat. And what better than yoghurt-based drinks that are not only soothing and provide respite to the body, but are also healthy and tasty. So if you are in the mood for some quick and easy drinks that will help your body cool down in the heat, count on these lip-smacking recipes.
Smoked/Dhungaar Chaas by chef Ranveer Brar
Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 5 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 cup – Curd
2 cups – Water
3 tbsp – Mint leaves
3 tbsp – Coriander Leaves
1 tsp – Roasted cumin powder
1 tsp – Ginger, chopped
1/4 tsp – Black Salt
Salt to taste
For tempering
2 tsp – Oil
1/2 tsp – Cumin seeds
1/2 tsp – Green chili paste
For smoke
1 – Coal piece
Few curry leaves
2 – Cloves
1 tsp – Oil
Method
*In a blender, combine curd, mint leaves, coriander leaves, cumin powder, ginger, black salt, salt and blend well. Add two cups of water and mix well.
*Now heat oil, add cumin seeds and green chili paste. Saute for a few seconds and add to chaas and mix well.
*Now pour the chaas in a large bowl. Take heated coal in a small bowl and keep the bowl inside the large bowl.
*Add curry leaves and clove to the smaller bowl. Now pour oil over hot coal and cover with aluminum foil.
*Let it sit for five mins, then remove and serve in glasses.
Gulkand Lassi and Masala Ginger Lassi by chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Gulkhand Lassi
3 cups – Yogurt
2 tbsp – Rose syrup
1/2 tsp – Green cardamom powder
1 tbsp – Powdered sugar
2 tbsp – Gulkand
Few drops – Rose essence
5-6 – Ice cubes
1 tsp – Malai for garnish
1 tsp – Pistachios
Method
*In a blender, add yogurt, rose syrup, green cardamom powder, powdered sugar, gulkand, rose essence and ice cubes. Blend till smooth. Pour in a tall glass and add malai.
*Add rose syrup, rose petals and pistachios to garnish. Enjoy!
Masala Ginger Lassi
Ingredients
1/2 cup – Hung yogurt
1 cup – Yogurt
1 no – Green chilly, broken
Few sprigs – Coriander leaves
Few fresh mint leaves
1/2 inch – Ginger, grated
1-2 tbsp – Powdered sugar
1/2 tsp – Roasted cumin powder
1/2 tsp – Black salt
1 tsp – Chaat masala
1 cup – Milk
Ice cubes as required
Method
*In a blender, add hung yogurt, yogurt, green chilly, coriander leaves, mint leaves, grated ginger, powdered sugar, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, milk and ice cubes.
*Blend until smooth.
*Pour in a tall glass. Sprinkle chaat masala, roasted cumin powder and garnish with a mint sprig.
