Have you tried these yoghurt-based summer drinks?

Enjoy summer time with these easy drinks. (Source: Ranveer Brar/Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram) Enjoy summer time with these easy drinks. (Source: Ranveer Brar/Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram)

Chilled, refreshing drinks is one of the best ways to beat the summer heat. And what better than yoghurt-based drinks that are not only soothing and provide respite to the body, but are also healthy and tasty. So if you are in the mood for some quick and easy drinks that will help your body cool down in the heat, count on these lip-smacking recipes.

Take a look at the posts below:

Smoked/Dhungaar Chaas by chef Ranveer Brar

Preparation Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 5 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup – Curd

2 cups – Water

3 tbsp – Mint leaves

3 tbsp – Coriander Leaves

1 tsp – Roasted cumin powder

1 tsp – Ginger, chopped

1/4 tsp – Black Salt

Salt to taste

For tempering

2 tsp – Oil

1/2 tsp – Cumin seeds

1/2 tsp – Green chili paste

For smoke

1 – Coal piece

Few curry leaves

2 – Cloves

1 tsp – Oil

Method

*In a blender, combine curd, mint leaves, coriander leaves, cumin powder, ginger, black salt, salt and blend well. Add two cups of water and mix well.

*Now heat oil, add cumin seeds and green chili paste. Saute for a few seconds and add to chaas and mix well.

*Now pour the chaas in a large bowl. Take heated coal in a small bowl and keep the bowl inside the large bowl.

*Add curry leaves and clove to the smaller bowl. Now pour oil over hot coal and cover with aluminum foil.

*Let it sit for five mins, then remove and serve in glasses.

Gulkand Lassi and Masala Ginger Lassi by chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Gulkhand Lassi

3 cups – Yogurt

2 tbsp – Rose syrup

1/2 tsp – Green cardamom powder

1 tbsp – Powdered sugar

2 tbsp – Gulkand

Few drops – Rose essence

5-6 – Ice cubes

1 tsp – Malai for garnish

1 tsp – Pistachios

Method

*In a blender, add yogurt, rose syrup, green cardamom powder, powdered sugar, gulkand, rose essence and ice cubes. Blend till smooth. Pour in a tall glass and add malai.

*Add rose syrup, rose petals and pistachios to garnish. Enjoy!

ALSO READ | Summer coolers: Make these refreshing sherbets in no time | Try out these easy-to-make refreshing summer coolers | Beat the heat with these summer coolers

Masala Ginger Lassi

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Hung yogurt

1 cup – Yogurt

1 no – Green chilly, broken

Few sprigs – Coriander leaves

Few fresh mint leaves

1/2 inch – Ginger, grated

1-2 tbsp – Powdered sugar

1/2 tsp – Roasted cumin powder

1/2 tsp – Black salt

1 tsp – Chaat masala

1 cup – Milk

Ice cubes as required

Method

*In a blender, add hung yogurt, yogurt, green chilly, coriander leaves, mint leaves, grated ginger, powdered sugar, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, milk and ice cubes.

*Blend until smooth.

*Pour in a tall glass. Sprinkle chaat masala, roasted cumin powder and garnish with a mint sprig.

Which one would you like to try?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd