3 foolproof methods for perfect, thick homemade dahi or curd

Summer’s approaching, and there’s nothing like a bowl of fresh, thick curd to beat the heat. Health experts encourage making curd a part of your daily diet, but store-bought options can get expensive over time. Not to mention, homemade curd is free from preservatives and additives that can affect health in the long run. Digital creator Shashank Asli recently took to social media to share 3 simple ways to “make unlimited curd” at home, and we took notes:

Divide one litre of whole milk into 3 bowls:

Add the juice of half a lemon. Lemon introduces acidity, which helps kickstart the fermentation process. Result: thick, slightly tangy curd with good consistency.

Method 2: Green chilli

Add one whole chilli or one with the top cut. Chillies naturally have lactobacillus bacteria on their surface, which helps form curd. Result: it sets well, no strong chilli taste, but slightly thinner than lemon curd.

Method 3: Curd as starter

Add a spoonful of existing curd. This is the most reliable method because it already contains an active culture. Result: perfect texture and familiar taste.

Use earthen vessels to set curd. (Source: Freepik) Use earthen vessels to set curd. (Source: Freepik)

Decoding the benefits

Sushma PS, chief dietitian at Jindal Naturecure Institute, shared that homemade curd is rich in probiotics, supports gut health, aids digestion, and can alleviate symptoms of lactose intolerance. To add to that, curd is nutrient-dense, providing protein, calcium, phosphorus, and B-vitamins essential for overall health. If you have some time and want to make sure it sets thick and firm, follow along these instructions shared by the expert:

Boil the milk, then cook it on low heat until it thickens. Once done, let it cool down a bit but not completely.

Now, froth the milk. You could do this by transferring milk from one pan to another four to five times. Then add the curd culture to the milk and toss it once or twice.

In a casserole/thick bowl, or in an earthen vessel, leave the curd to set in a warm place for 5 to 8 hours, or overnight, depending on the climate. Ensure that you place a lid.

Refrigerate as soon as the curd sets.

Some do’s and don’ts

Sushma recommended using whole milk for a thicker curd. Further simmering the milk for 10 minutes ensures that the curd thickens when it sets. However, make sure you don’t end up burning the milk.

“Use fresh, good-quality curd culture and bring it to room temperature before adding it to the milk. You can use anywhere between one teaspoon and one tablespoon of culture,” she said, adding that frothing the milk is a must for the curd to turn out thicker.

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“Do not use sour curd culture, or your curd will turn out sour. It is very important to dissolve the curd culture uniformly in the milk. Whisk well with a spoon or a whisker,” said Sushma, who believes earthen vessels are a great option to make good curd.

For those living in a cold climate, curdling may take longer to set. It’s best to just leave it in the oven or cover it with old, warm sweaters. “Lastly, remember that the consistency of the curd depends on the quality of milk used, so no two curds will be the same. And if you are a beginner, try setting up at least twice to know the best way you can make one at home,” she concluded.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.