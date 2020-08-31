Dessert recipe: This no-bake vegan cake requires just 3 ingredients

Would you like to try this easy, no-bake cake? (Photo: Getty)

Who doesn’t love cakes which require minimal effort to make? But the ones that do not need to be baked are our favourites! And it only gets better when you can enjoy them without any guilt. So if you are looking for a quick fix for your sweet tooth, look no further. Check out this recipe by YouTuber Cooking Foodie which requires only 3 easily available ingredients and doesn’t need to be baked. The best part? Vegans can enjoy it too.

So what are you waiting for? Dive right in!

Ingredients

2.5 cups – Oatmeal

170 g – Dark chocolate

1.5 cups – Coconut milk

Steps

*Roughly chop the dark chocolate and transfer to a glass bowl. Take a thick base pan and set on medium heat; pour coconut milk.

*Bring the milk to simmer and pour it over the dark chocolate. Let the chocolate melt a bit and then mix the two using a spatula.

*To this, add oatmeal and fold until combined.

*In an 18 inch round cake pan, place a parchment sheet and grease it with butter/oil. Now pour the oatmeal and chocolate mixture into it and flatten. Let it cool at room temperature for 15 minutes.

*Then place it in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours. Demould the cake, cut into slices and enjoy!

*You can add fresh fruits or drizzle some caramel sauce or chocolate ganache, too!

Here are some other healthy recipes you can try

You don’t have to bake these vegan fudge brownies; check out the recipe here

These gluten-free, vegan cookies are perfect for midnight munching

Try these easy gluten-free nutrient breakfast bombs today; here’s the recipe

Try Yami Gautam’s gluten-free cinnamon/ginger cookies; here’s the recipe

Rakul Preet Singh cooks yummy vegan pesto pasta; try the recipe

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd