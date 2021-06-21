Three chef-approved hacks to peel garlic in no time

Often preparation time exceeds the actual cooking time when preparing a dish. As such, many of us tend to look for easy hacks that can help save time and effort in the kitchen. One such prep activity that we dread is peeling garlic. If you agree with us, then we have the perfect solutions for you!

Recently, chef Saransh Goila shared some super effective hacks for garlic peeling.

“Garlic peeling is always a debate! A lot depends on the size of garlic and how many do you want to peel,” he said.

ALSO READ | The internet is mesmerised by this unique hack to peel garlic quickly

He went on to share three hacks that work for “different quantities and sizes”.

Hack 1: Microwave whole garlic for 20 seconds. Slice from the top and peel lots of garlic in one go as they just pop out easily. However, the downside is that they’re a little cooked and might not work for a few dishes. But mostly it works, he said.

Hack 2: One of the most viral ones from a decade ago — shake them in two bowls or in a cocktail shaker or a big jar with a lid. “This works superbly for big garlic cloves and is a go-to method. But it won’t work on small garlic cloves.

Hack 3: Press the knife on top of whole garlic. It breaks easily. “This is the classic method taught in all culinary schools which works like a charm for few garlic cloves. But it is tedious if you have to do a lot,” he said.

How do you peel your garlic?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle