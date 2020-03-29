21-day lockdown: This street-style samosa recipe is super easy, tasty and hygienic

Today, it is Ragi Samosas that are fried to perfection. And fried because we all have our cheat days too. You can always bake them. (Photo by Shalini Rajani) Today, it is Ragi Samosas that are fried to perfection. And fried because we all have our cheat days too. You can always bake them. (Photo by Shalini Rajani)

We are currently living in totally unimaginable times. Yes, we are in the middle of a 21-day lockdown and have no idea if that will end or extend. While I am in Gurgaon living in a society of just 200 houses, there has been a lot of debate happening over Whatsapp and Telegram groups on the dos and don’ts, stepping out or staying in, etc.

Obviously, we were not prepared for this lockdown. It took me 24 hours to accept and absorb this news, but thankfully as a recipe developer and a content creator I have found ways to keep it interesting.

I am still waking up early, doing my morning chores and figuring out what best can be cooked from the limited resources. Not to forget, I am a better mom these days to my four-year-old fussy eater and am thoroughly enjoying my quality as well as quantity time with her.

As a nation, we are geared up to win over the corona menace. Just to help all my lovely participants be more positive and inspired to keep it interesting in the kitchen, I have started a series of 21-day LIVE sessions on Instagram at 7 pm every day, to share some no-fuss recipes. This is my little contribution to help everyone feel that we are not alone, rather we are all together, as a tough bunch.

Today’s recipe is a small attempt to help those who are craving street-food. If you have been following my earlier recipes, you know there is a lot of nutrition in whatever I cook and share here.

Today, it is Ragi Samosas that are fried to perfection. And fried because we all have our cheat days too. You can always bake them. And when you are confined indoors and acting as one good citizen, you deserve to treat yourself with some spicy finger-licking snack.

Read more for the step by step no-fuss recipe. This has been made with minimum ingredients to help you use your groceries judiciously.

MINI RAGI SAMOSAS

Ingredients: (For 10 Samosas)

For the Dough

· 3/4 Cup Finger Millet Flour (Ragi Atta)

· ½ Cup Refined Flour (Maida)

· 2 tbsp hot Olive Oil

· A pinch of Baking Powder

· ½ tsp Rock Salt

· Lukewarm water to knead

· Olive Oil to deep fry

For the Potato Filling

· 2 medium-sized boiled potatoes

· 1 tbsp Olive Oil

· 1 tsp Cumin Seeds (Jeera)

· 1 tsp Coriander Seeds (Dhania)

· Rock Salt to taste

· ½ tsp Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder

· ½ tsp Raw Mango Powder (Amchoor)

Method:

For the Dough

1. In a deep bowl mix refined flour and finger millet flour.

2. Heat oil and pour 2 tbsp of hot oil to the flour mixture, followed by salt and baking powder. Mix it all nicely.

3. Knead it all with lukewarm water till you get a soft dough. Let the dough rest for 20 minutes covered with a wet muslin cloth.

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated oleic acid. This fatty acid is believed to have many beneficial effects and is a healthy choice for cooking. (Photo by Shalini Rajani) Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated oleic acid. This fatty acid is believed to have many beneficial effects and is a healthy choice for cooking. (Photo by Shalini Rajani)

For the Filling:

1. Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin and coriander seeds. Let them crackle.

2. Add boiled and mashed potatoes.

3. Add salt, red chilli powder and raw mango powder.

4. Mix it nicely and allow the cooked mixture to cool down at room temperature.

Folding samosa and frying:

1. Once the dough has rested, give it a quick knead. Then divide the dough into 10 equal parts.

2. Roll one dough ball into a circle, around 6-7 inches in diameter and then cut it into semi circles.

3. Take one part and apply water on the straight edge.

4. Now bring the two ends of the straight edge together and pinch them to form a cone.

5. Fill the samosa with the potato filling, just a spoon of it. Don’t overfill the samosa.

6. Now again apply water all around the circumference of the cone as you have to seal it. Pinch the edges to seal and shape the perfect samosa.

7. Now heat oil in a deep wok (Kadai) on low heat. To check if the oil is ready, drop a small piece of dough into it. It should take few seconds to come up to the surface. That means the oil is ready. Drop the samosas into the oil.

8. Fry on low heat initially for 2-3 minutes and gradually as they firm up, fry them on normal flame.

9. Always remember, you don’t need to overfill your wok (Kadai) to fry them; keep the rest of the samosas covered with muslin cloth.

10. Serve hot with your favourite chutney. I made Spicy Momos chutney a day before while I was doing my LIVE session. So I had enough of that for my samosas the next day.

Health benefits of Ragi and Olive Oil

Ragi helps in keeping blood sugar in check. Low in glycaemic index, high in dietary fibre and antioxidants, it reduces unnecessary food cravings, thus helping in weight loss. Improves skin tissues and helps to reduce anxiety, depression and insomnia. A rich source of calcium and iron, Ragi plays an important role in boosting immunity levels too.

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated oleic acid. This fatty acid is believed to have many beneficial effects and is a healthy choice for cooking.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd