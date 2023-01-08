Two useful Sanjeev Kapoor cooking hacks you should know

Sanjeev Kapoor has made a name for himself as one of India’s top notch chefs and food experts.

His Instagram page has a lot of cool recipes and cooking hacks that people who love to cook must try out. We found two that we think would be incredibly useful.

1.) Tip to easily peel your garlic

2.) How to easily make bread crumbs at home

How to easily peel your garlic:

It’s no secret that garlic is the key ingredient in a lot of our foods. Here’s a quick tip from the pro on how to peel yours super fast. Kapoor captioned the reel: “Peeling garlic when you require it immediately is a headache. Here’s a tip on how to easily peel your garlic easily when required for immediate use.”

The reel says, “To easily peel your garlic for immediate use, smash it with the back of a knife. It will help the skin come off easily.”

How to use your leftover bread properly to make delicious bread crumbs:

Kapoor captioned his reel, “Got some left over bread slices? Here’s a tip on how to use them before date, and make yourself some crispy bread crumbs at home.”

The reel says “Trim out the edges. Grind it coarsely in a mixer for a few seconds. And toast on low heat in a pan till crispy. This will give you delicious bread crumbs, which are great for coating and frying.”

There are various things you can make with bread crumbs — such as breaded chicken, sweet potato fritters, cheesy cutlets, breaded chicken wrap, and poha croquettes.

Here is a Sanjeev Kapoor recipe to make poha croquettes with the leftover bread crumbs you have.

