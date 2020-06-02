Love mangoes? Try this 2-ingredient jam recipe at home

Make mango jam at home (Source: Getty Images) Make mango jam at home (Source: Getty Images)

It is the season of mangoes and if you are fan of the fruit, you can consume it in various forms — shakes, desserts — and also incorporate it in a variety of dishes.

But have you tried making fresh mango jam at home? All you need are raw and ripe mangoes and some sugar. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur took to Instagram to show how to make the jam using a very simple recipe that he learnt from his mother.

“Jam is the joy you can spread without worrying about the spills. Enjoy this simple recipe of 2 ingredients to make jam at home. I have kept it 100 per cent natural with the goodness of mangoes. No preservatives No gelling agents…,” Kunal captioned the recipe video. Try this easy method at home:

Ingredients

1 cup – Raw mango (chopped)

3 cups – Ripe mango (chopped)

3/4 cups – Sugar

Method

1. In a blender add raw mango and ripe mango and grind well to make a puree.

2. Transfer the puree to a pan and add sugar to it. Cook on medium flame for about 20 minutes.

3. Put the jam in a jar and let it cool.

Watch Kunal’s video:

You can have this delicious mango jam with bread or even roti.

