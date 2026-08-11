FSSAI number on food packets explained: What each of the 14 digits means

Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the apex food regulator of India under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, issues a unique number on each food package that signifies a quality check. In a latest X post, they shared a quick breakdown of the 14-digit number — how to read it and what it means for the food you are about to consume:

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“Ever wondered what that 14-digit FSSAI number on food packages signifies?

Here is a breakdown:

🔹 1st Digit: Approval Type (1 = License, 2 = Registration)

🔹 2nd & 3rd: State /UT Code

🔹 4th & 5th: Year of Issue

🔹 Next 3: Authority Code

🔹 Last 6: Unique Licensee ID”