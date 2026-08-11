FSSAI number on food packets explained: What each of the 14 digits means

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Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the apex food regulator of India under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, issues a unique number on each food package that signifies a quality check. In a latest X post, they shared a quick breakdown of the 14-digit number — how to read it and what it means for the food you are about to consume:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Ever wondered what that 14-digit FSSAI number on food packages signifies?
Here is a breakdown:
🔹 1st Digit: Approval Type (1 = License, 2 = Registration)
🔹 2nd & 3rd: State /UT Code
🔹 4th & 5th: Year of Issue
🔹 Next 3: Authority Code
🔹 Last 6: Unique Licensee ID”
Ever wondered what that 14-digit FSSAI number on food packages signifies?
Here is a breakdown:
🔹 1st Digit: Approval Type (1 = License, 2 = Registration)
🔹 2nd & 3rd: State /UT Code
🔹 4th & 5th: Year of Issue
🔹 Next 3: Authority Code
🔹 Last 6: Unique Licensee ID pic.twitter.com/4hgbyJJvzJ
— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 27, 2026
Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explains that the 14-digit FSSAI number on your food packet is more than just a number—it helps identify the food business responsible for the product.
“I would recommend making it a habit to check the FSSAI number along with the ingredients, nutrition information, expiry or use-by date and storage instructions before buying packaged food, while also remembering that an FSSAI number does not mean that a product is automatically healthy or nutritious,” she tells indianexpress.com.
She warns caution in case a packaged food that is required to have an FSSAI registration or licence does not display the appropriate number. “Consuming poorly handled or contaminated food can expose you to harmful bacteria, viruses, toxins, chemicals or undeclared allergens, potentially causing food poisoning, stomach infections, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and fever, with dehydration,” she lists out.
The risk is even more probable in vulnerable people such as children, older adults, pregnant women and those with weaker immunity, she adds.
Even though the absence of an FSSAI number by itself does not prove that a food is contaminated, Raj believes it is a good reason to question the product and choose a properly labelled alternative.
On the other hand, Raj also advises people not to confuse food safety with healthy eating, because a product can have a valid FSSAI number and still be high in sugar, salt, unhealthy fats or calories.
“Always look at the nutrition label and choose foods that fit your dietary needs, and avoid products with damaged or tampered packaging, missing information or suspiciously altered dates,” she says.
The only correct way to verify an FSSAI number is through the official FoSCoS (Food Safety Compliance System portal). Here is how the process works:
Step 1: Look for the FSSAI logo on the packaging, usually on the back or side, and note down the 14-digit number printed next to it
Step 2: Open a browser and go to foscos.fssai.gov.in, the only portal that should be used for this check.
Step 4: On the homepage, click on FBO Search and enter the 14-digit license number along with the captcha code shown on screen, then hit Submit.
If the number is genuine, the portal will display the food business operator’s name, premises address, type of license either State or Central, validity dates, and the list of products registered under that license. And if the number is fake, incorrect, or does not exist in the database, the site will show a “No records found” message.