The 13-minute trick for easy-to-peel hard-boiled eggs

If you’ve ever struggled with bits of egg white sticking stubbornly to the shell, a 13-minute steaming method promises to help. The technique uses cold eggs straight from the refrigerator, placed in a steamer basket over boiling water, covered and steamed for around 13 minutes, followed by an ice-water bath for about 15 minutes.

But can the 13-minute steaming trick really make hard-boiled eggs easier to peel?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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It can, said Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals Thane. “Steaming is a useful alternative to boiling, and the more consistent heat can help the egg white set evenly. Tests of steaming methods have found that steamed eggs can be particularly easy to peel, especially when they are cooled promptly after cooking,” Sheikh told indianexpress.com.