The protein dilemma: 100 grams soya chunks vs eggs sparks online debate

Does vegetarian food, especially 100 grams of soya chunks, offer more protein compared to eggs and fish of the same amount? This debate dominated the social media conversations following a post on X by former ISKCON vice president and spokesperson Radharamn Das, who defended West Bengal’s decision to drop eggs from mid-day meals in schools. He argued, “If we’re talking about science, India’s protein map speaks for itself. Several states with majority-vegetarian populations have higher protein intake than states where meat consumption is more common.

Science:

Protein in 100 gms:

Egg: 13g

Fish: 22g

Soya chunks: 52-54g

Paneer: 22g

Rajma: 24g

Moong, Massor Urad: 25g

Black Chana: 22g.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote: “I started eating 50 gram soya chunks daily. After some days, I had severe constipation. I eat it sometimes only. 100 gram not possible”. Another added, “But why is he even comparing soy with eggs? Egg is more than just protein. Its nutritional profile is unmatched”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Following the social media backlash, Ananta Bhagavan Das, Legal and Communications Director of ISKCON Kolkata, stated in a statement, reported by PTI: “We wish to inform well-wishers, devotees, all members of the media and the general public that Radharaman Das has been sent on compulsory leave of absence within ISKCON and has also been directed not to represent or speak on behalf of ISKCON before the media, government authorities, or any public forum.”

Which is good for you? (Photo: Freepik) Which is good for you? (Photo: Freepik)

So, to better understand protein needs, we reached out to experts.

Samiksha Chordiya, chief dietician, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune, called it a “common misconception” that only animal foods such as eggs and fish provide sufficient protein.

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“Scientific evidence shows that many vegetarian foods, especially soy products, legumes, pulses, dairy products, nuts, and seeds, are rich sources of protein and can meet daily requirements when consumed in adequate quantity,” said Chordiya.

However, Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD, diabetology, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said there is no single “best” source of protein. “Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods can provide enough protein as part of a balanced diet. Scientific comparisons often use a 100-gram basis, but people don’t usually eat foods in those exact amounts. A more practical approach is to look at typical servings,” said Dr Negalur.

For example, one egg contains about 6-7 grams of protein. “A serving of fish can have 20-25 grams, a bowl of cooked dal offers about 7-9 grams, and soy products like tofu and soy chunks are among the richest vegetarian protein sources. Protein values can change depending on whether the food is raw, cooked, or processed,” clarified Dr Negalur.

Why is protein important?

Protein plays a key role in building and repairing tissues, maintaining muscle mass, supporting immunity, and keeping us feeling full longer. “Getting enough protein is especially important as we age because muscle mass naturally declines over time. Including protein in every meal can help reduce unnecessary snacking and promote overall health,” said Dr Negalur.

If we’re talking about science, India’s protein map speaks for itself. Several states where the majority of people are vegetarian have higher protein intake than states where meat consumption is more common. Science:

Protein in 100 gms:

Egg: 13g

Fish: 22g Soya chunks: 52-54g… https://t.co/pA2p05b1ak pic.twitter.com/WMNQG8Kvgc — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) June 27, 2026

Can vegetarians meet their protein requirements?

Absolutely, affirmed Dr Negalur. “A well-planned vegetarian diet can easily meet daily protein needs. Combining foods like pulses, lentils, dairy, soy products, nuts, and seeds throughout the day provides not only adequate protein but also a variety of vitamins, minerals, and fibre,” added Dr Negalur.

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How much protein does a person need in a day?

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), the protein requirement for a healthy adult is approximately 0.8–1 g/kg body weight/day, depending on activity level and physiological condition.

“This means a person weighing 60 kg may need around 48-60 grams of protein daily. Older adults, active individuals, and those recovering from illness may need slightly more,” said Dr Negalur.

Should people deliberately increase their protein intake?

More protein is not always better, remarked Dr Negalur. “The focus should be on getting the right amount from quality sources as part of a balanced diet. Instead of depending too much on any one food, it’s wise to include a variety of protein sources throughout the day to meet nutritional needs effectively,” said Dr Negalur.

Eggs, soya chunks protein, and ISKCON have been trending for the past 24 hours

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.