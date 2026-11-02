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Cloves are often considered a super spice because they contain compounds like eugenol, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. “In moderate amounts, cloves can provide certain health benefits. They have traditionally been used for digestion, oral health, and relieving minor discomfort. However, it’s important to remember that more does not always mean better,” said Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
So, when a Quora query read, “My friend eats 10 to 12 cloves every day.” Is that healthy or harmful?’, we verified it with Sheikh, who mentioned that eating 10 to 12 cloves daily may be too much for many people. “While an occasional higher intake might not cause issues, consistently consuming large amounts can lead to unwanted effects,” said Sheikh.
What problems can too many cloves cause?
One common issue is stomach irritation. “Eating too many cloves can lead to acidity, a burning sensation, abdominal discomfort, nausea, or digestive upset for some individuals. Since cloves are potent, some people might also experience mouth irritation or a lingering burning feeling.”
Another concern is blood thinning. “Eugenol, the active compound in cloves, can have mild blood-thinning effects. People taking blood-thinning medications or those preparing for surgery should be especially careful. Too much intake may increase the risk of bleeding in susceptible individuals.”
There are also claims that very high amounts over a long period may put stress on the liver. “However, this is usually associated with excessive intake and concentrated forms rather than normal culinary use,” said Sheikh.
So, how much is considered reasonable?
Cloves are most effective as part of a balanced diet, not a daily health hack. “Small amounts used in cooking, tea, or occasional home remedies are generally enough. The body usually benefits more from variety than from overloading on one food item,” clarified Sheikh.
When people start consuming a single ingredient in unusually high amounts because of social media trends or perceived health benefits, it’s worth considering whether that amount is helping or could be causing another problem, added Sheikh.