Cloves are often considered a super spice because they contain compounds like eugenol, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. “In moderate amounts, cloves can provide certain health benefits. They have traditionally been used for digestion, oral health, and relieving minor discomfort. However, it’s important to remember that more does not always mean better,” said Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

So, when a Quora query read, “My friend eats 10 to 12 cloves every day.” Is that healthy or harmful?’, we verified it with Sheikh, who mentioned that eating 10 to 12 cloves daily may be too much for many people. “While an occasional higher intake might not cause issues, consistently consuming large amounts can lead to unwanted effects,” said Sheikh.